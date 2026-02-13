“It can happen at any time.” Arteta reacts to the sacking of De Zerbi

Mikel Arteta has responded to the departure of Roberto De Zerbi from Olympique Marseille, only weeks after Ethan Nwaneri joined the French side on loan. The move had been influenced in part by De Zerbi’s presence, with the Italian understood to have played a significant role in persuading Arsenal that Marseille would provide the right developmental platform.

Nwaneri had attracted interest from several clubs in recent months, including teams in England. However, Arsenal were reluctant to sanction a permanent departure, preferring instead that he continue training alongside established senior players. The club value the benefits of daily exposure to high-level professionals, and there had been an expectation that he might receive further opportunities before the end of the campaign.

Loan Decision and Uncertainty

Marseille’s proposal ultimately proved compelling, particularly as De Zerbi reportedly assured the youngster of meaningful playing time. That commitment was honoured before the manager’s exit. With Marseille now seeking a new head coach, uncertainty inevitably surrounds Nwaneri’s role for the remainder of the season. Arsenal will hope that the incoming manager shares a similarly positive assessment of his potential.

Arteta’s Perspective

As reported by Get Football News France, Arteta acknowledged the unpredictable nature of loan arrangements. He said, “It’s something I can’t control.

“Once again, it’s a decision that’s part of the game when you’re on loan, and it’s part of a football player’s career.

“So you have to work with different coaches, and it can happen at any time. You can’t control it, you can’t avoid it.

“Yes, De Zerbi was one of the reasons for the loan to OM. But it was also Marseille, and what Marseille, as a club and environment, brings to Ethan. I think it will remain very positive.”

Arteta’s comments reflect both pragmatism and confidence that, despite the managerial change, the experience will continue to benefit Nwaneri’s development.