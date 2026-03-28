“It cannot be the majority.” Tuchel reacts to Ben White being booed

Thomas Tuchel has addressed reports that Ben White was booed by England fans during their recent match against Uruguay. The defender was recalled to the national squad for the first time since leaving the team’s camp during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. White had previously vowed not to play under Gareth Southgate, only reconsidering his international future after the former manager departed.

White is now aiming to secure a spot for the World Cup this summer and is working diligently to impress the coaching staff. His return to the squad represents both an opportunity and a challenge, given the scrutiny surrounding his previous departure from the national team.

Tuchel Defends White

Tuchel, who holds White in high regard, admitted he was surprised to hear about the boos but expressed understanding of the situation. As reported by Standard Sport, he said:

“I heard that he was booed. I didn’t hear it actually because I was involved in the changes and instructions.

“It cannot be the majority. There were some boos and some mixed reception for him which I’m disappointed about because of course we protect our players.

“He was excellent in camp and he deserved to come on. He deserved also to start. Got us almost a winner.

“But I also understood that it happened to other players before here. So he needs to take it on the chin. We will always protect him.”

Tuchel emphasised that while some fans may express their frustration, the club and coaching staff remain committed to supporting their players. His remarks highlight the importance of shielding players from undue pressure while maintaining focus on performance.

Moving Forward

White is expected to take the criticism in stride, recognising that the reaction stems from past events surrounding his departure from the team. His priority now is to contribute effectively on the field and help England achieve positive results.

With Tuchel’s support and his own experience, White can navigate this challenging period while focusing on making a meaningful impact for the national side. Consistent performances are likely to restore confidence among fans and strengthen his position within the squad.