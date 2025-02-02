“It can’t be better.” Odegaard reacts to Arsenal’s win against Manchester City

Martin Odegaard has celebrated Arsenal’s emphatic 5-1 victory over Manchester City, a result that sent a strong message to their title rivals, Liverpool. The Gunners knew they had to win this fixture to maintain momentum in the title race and ensure City did not regain their form.

Manchester City had recovered from their struggles at the end of 2024 and had performed well last month, presenting Arsenal with a formidable challenge. However, the Gunners had confidence in their ability to secure a result, bolstered by home support and their recent strong record against Pep Guardiola’s side. Arsenal understood the importance of this game and were determined to make a statement.

The match started as a tightly contested battle, with both teams showing glimpses of their quality. City attempted to impose their style of play, but Arsenal matched them in intensity and determination. The first half remained competitive, with moments of brilliance from both sides, yet neither could establish clear dominance before the break.

In the second half, Arsenal demonstrated their superiority with a breathtaking performance. The Londoners took control, exploiting City’s defensive frailties and punishing them with clinical finishing. Each goal lifted the Emirates Stadium, creating an electric atmosphere that fuelled the team’s relentless attacking display. City, unable to cope with Arsenal’s intensity, struggled to mount a meaningful response.

It was a night to remember for the Gunners, and Odegaard expressed his delight at the team’s dominant display. Speaking to BBC Live, he said:

“It was a top game and a top performance.

“With the fans and the atmosphere and the scoresheet like that, it can’t be better.”

The Norwegian midfielder emphasised that the victory was a reflection of Arsenal’s potential when playing at their best. The commanding win not only reinforced their status as serious title contenders but also served as a warning to their competitors. If Arsenal can maintain this level of performance, they will be a formidable force in the race for the Premier League title.