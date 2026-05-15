“It could be four-nil or three-nil” Merson predicts Arsenal’s match against Burnley

Paul Merson has predicted Arsenal’s home match against Burnley and the expected outcome as the Gunners aim to secure victory and continue their push for the Premier League title.

Depending on Manchester City’s result, a win could be enough to make Arsenal champions, and they are widely expected to take advantage. With just two wins separating them from potential glory, this fixture, being their final home match, adds further significance.

Arsenal pressure ahead of Burnley clash

Burnley have already been relegated from the Premier League and have little left to play for, although they are still expected to compete strongly and attempt to frustrate Arsenal.

The Gunners will be aware that even against a side with nothing at stake, focus and discipline are essential, particularly given the pressure they have experienced in recent matches.

Arsenal will also look to use home advantage to assert control early in the game and avoid any late tension that could arise if the match remains finely balanced.

Supporters will expect a strong and composed performance as Arsenal aim to secure maximum points from this crucial stage of the season.

Paul Merson prediction and key comments

Paul Merson has shared his expectations for the result and highlighted what Arsenal must do to ensure they see the match through successfully.

He said via Football365: “It could be four-nil or three-nil. But until Arsenal score that second goal, there will always be the worry of them conceding. Even if Arsenal score in the first minute, it’s all about finding that second goal quickly. They need that at the earliest to put the game to bed.”

His comments underline the importance of Arsenal maintaining attacking pressure throughout the match and avoiding any complacency until the result is fully secured, as they continue their push towards a potential title-winning finish to the season.

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