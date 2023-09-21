“It could have been 6-0” Analyst praises ruthless Arsenal

Arsenal marked their return to the Champions League in impressive fashion last night, securing a commanding 4-0 victory against PSV and garnering praise for their performance.

PSV had posed a significant challenge for the Gunners in the Europa League group stage last season. However, in the recent match, they struggled to trouble Mikel Arteta’s team, and Arsenal emerged as clear winners.

The Gunners’ display showcased substantial improvement compared to the previous season, establishing them as a formidable presence in the Champions League this term.

Following the victory, Dutch football analyst René van der Gijp lauded Arsenal for their ruthless performance in the fixture, acknowledging their impressive return to the competition.

He said, as quoted by Voetbal Zone:

“It could have been 6-0 after half an hour. They were completely pushed from pillar to post. We think Giménez is a great striker.

“But the bad thing is that Gabriel Jesus is three times better. He is fast, agile and strong. You don’t experience that. Here you play against Michiel Kramer, he can’t do anything. He would play in the fourth division in England.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We worked hard to earn a return to the Champions League and have to make the most of being in the competition.

That start proves the boys are aware that the competition requires more effort and we expect them to maintain or improve their current level of performance.

