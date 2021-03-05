‘It doesn’t bode well’ for youngster’s Arsenal career

Kevin Campbell admits that Folarin Balogun’s future career appears to be away from Arsenal Football Club.

The Gunners have so far been able to tie the young forward down to a new contract, despite the 19 year-old making his senior debut for the club this season in the Europa League and League Cup.

Balogun made an impression when stepping up into the first-team, but still finds himself behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah in the pecking order, and it is likely that he would want assurances over playing time in order to stay beyond the summer.

The striker recently caused a stir by removing all of his pictured from his Instagram profile, with some claiming that he has removed all of his ties with Arsenal altogether, and former Gunner Kevin Campbell claims that this is yet another sign that he will be leaving come the summer.

“It looks increasingly likely he will leave in the summer,” Kevin Campbell told the FootballInsider.

“If you start removing everything associated with Arsenal from your social media… Listen, it does not bode well does it.

“It doesn’t look like he will be part of Arsenal moving forward which would be a shame because he is a very talented young man.”

Could Balogun’s recent Instagram actions mean anything else?

Patrick