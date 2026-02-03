‘It doesn’t look like…’ Arteta gives update on Saka’s fitness

Bukayo Saka was absent from Arsenal’s most recent match against Leeds United after sustaining an injury during the warm-up. The setback raised immediate concern, given his importance to the team and his consistent influence on the Gunners over the past few seasons. Despite the arrival of Noni Madueke, Saka remains Arsenal’s first-choice right winger when fit and available.

Arsenal have been careful with Saka’s workload in recent months, managing his minutes to reduce the risk of another long-term injury. The attacker is also mindful of his own condition and is unlikely to feature if he feels any discomfort. However, with a major fixture approaching, attention has turned to whether he will be ready in time to play a part.

Importance of the Chelsea clash

The focus is now on the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Chelsea, a game of significant importance for Arsenal. The Gunners have been tipped to go on and win the trophy and carry a narrow advantage from the first leg after securing a three-two victory. That result places them in a strong position, but the return fixture is expected to be a far tougher test.

Chelsea is anticipated to field a stronger and more competitive side, increasing the challenge for Arsenal. Supporters are therefore eager to know whether Saka will be involved, given his ability to influence high-pressure matches and provide attacking quality on the right flank.

Arteta provides fitness update

Mikel Arteta was asked directly about Saka’s availability ahead of the game. According to the Metro, the Arsenal manager offered a cautious update on the situation. Arteta said, ‘Yeah, we have to wait. Today he was better, but we have to wait and see. Have a response and then make the decision.

‘It doesn’t look like something too serious. Whether he’s going to be available for tomorrow or the weekend, we’ll see.’

The comments suggest that a final decision will depend on how Saka responds in the lead-up to the match. Arsenal will continue to assess his condition carefully as they prepare for a crucial night against Chelsea.