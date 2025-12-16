“It doesn’t matter” Lewis-Skelly discusses joining Arsenal’s community efforts

Myles Lewis-Skelly has realised a childhood dream by establishing himself at Arsenal, a club just minutes from where he grew up. The young defender, an Arsenal supporter from an early age, progressed through the club’s academy and has become one of the few graduates to secure a place as a key first-team player. His journey reflects both personal dedication and the club’s commitment to nurturing local talent.

Securing his future at the club

Recently, Lewis-Skelly signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal, ensuring that he will remain an integral part of the squad for years to come. The defender expressed his delight at the opportunity to extend his deal, recognising the significance of the vote of confidence from the club. On the pitch, Arsenal will continue to rely on his talent and versatility, while his development remains a priority for Mikel Arteta and his coaching team.

Contributions beyond football

Off the field, Lewis-Skelly also plays an important role in Arsenal’s community initiatives. Growing up locally, he understands the challenges faced by residents and has become a role model for young people in the area. His participation in community outreach programmes reflects his commitment to giving back and connecting with supporters beyond the stadium.

Speaking about his involvement, the defender told Arsenal Media, “I don’t see it like that really – I just see it as I’m there and they’re there, and when we’re together it doesn’t matter who you are. But if that brings joy to people then that’s great.”

Lewis-Skelly’s attitude highlights the balance between professional responsibility and social engagement. By contributing both on and off the pitch, he embodies the values Arsenal seek to promote, combining sporting excellence with a positive influence in the local community. His story serves as an example of how young talents can grow within a club while remaining connected to the people who inspired their journey.