Martin Odegaard may be one of the proudest members of the Arsenal squad after captaining the club to their first Premier League title since 2004.

The Norwegian midfielder endured an injury-affected campaign, but he remained an influential figure in the squad and continued to deliver important performances whenever he returned to action.

Odegaard Leads Arsenal to Glory

There had been discussions among supporters about whether Declan Rice should assume the captaincy role during periods when Odegaard was unavailable, but Arsenal managed the situation carefully and maintained unity within the dressing room throughout the season.

That stability ultimately helped the club secure the Premier League title for the first time in two decades, ending years of disappointment after several near misses in previous campaigns.

Odegaard was visibly emotional after lifting the trophy and expressed his pride in the squad’s achievement after finally getting over the line following years of hard work and pressure.

Emotional Reaction After Title Triumph

As quoted by Arsenal Media, Odegaard said:

“It feels unreal, hard to put it into words, but just so proud, happy and emotional.

“It’s a crazy, crazy feeling. Walking up towards the trophy and just realising everything is a mad feeling. I’m just so proud of everyone for the way we did it and everything we’ve been through, and to finally get over the line just means the world to everyone, so I’m so happy.”

His comments reflected the relief and joy shared across the Arsenal squad after finally ending the club’s long wait for another league title and rewarding supporters for their patience during the rebuilding process.

Arsenal will now hope Odegaard can return next season in stronger physical condition, as the team continues its ambition to remain at the top of English football and compete consistently for major honours in both domestic and European competitions.