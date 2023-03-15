“It has already started” Edu discusses Arsenal’s summer transfer plans

Edu Gaspar insists Arsenal’s summer plans are already well underway as the Londoners seek to continuously bolster their squad.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been atop the Premier League table for much of this season and has set a standard they will want to maintain into the future.

They will continue to improve their squad to ensure it can continually compete for the best honours around.

With that in mind, the Londoners are now set to be busy in the summer again and Edu says they are already working on deals to complete as soon as the window opens.

He says via the Daily Mail:

‘It has already started because you know what is happening in the market, so everybody is working and doing stuff.

‘You have to plan, of course, ahead of people as well to be prepared and when we get to the summer, we are well prepared.

‘When it was in the (January) transfer window, it makes me feel really comfortable in how I prepare myself and how we prepare ourselves as a club to face those challenges.

‘In the Premier League, (there are) a lot of clubs, a lot of good managers, the competition is high but as soon as you prepare well then you feel comfortable.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Remaining inside the top four in the Premier League is such a big deal and Arsenal will want to stay there.

The club has suffered with mediocrity for too long and must be relentless in spending now if they never want to fall below standards again.

