“It has been the toughest period” Tomiyasu sends a message to Arsenal’s fans after his surgery

Takehiro Tomiyasu has sent a message to Arsenal supporters after undergoing surgery that will keep him out for the remainder of the season. The Japanese defender has struggled with injuries throughout his time at the club, and this latest setback has kept him sidelined for the majority of the campaign. So far, he has only managed to play six minutes of competitive football for Arsenal this season, which has been a huge disappointment for both the player and the club.

Despite his injury troubles, Tomiyasu has remained a dedicated and hard-working member of the squad, always giving his best when on the pitch. However, his time at Arsenal has been plagued by persistent injuries, and this latest procedure marks his second surgery in just one year. The club and Tomiyasu himself are hopeful that this surgery will finally resolve the issue that has affected his career for so long. Arsenal’s medical team is supportive of the defender and will work with him to ensure a full recovery. The hope is that this will be the last time Tomiyasu faces such a prolonged absence due to injury.

Following the surgery, Tomiyasu expressed his optimism and gratitude to the Arsenal fans via a message on his Instagram account. The defender wrote:

“I’ve had a surgery on my knee a few days ago and I’ve already started my rehab to do what I love the most again. It has been the toughest period in my career for sure, and it carries on a bit more but I won’t give up. Thank you for your support and see you again.”

Tomiyasu’s message reflects his determination to overcome this hurdle and return to the pitch as soon as possible. It is clear that he remains focused on getting back to full fitness and contributing to Arsenal’s success. Fans of the club have been incredibly supportive of Tomiyasu throughout his difficult period, and they will be eagerly awaiting his return.

Tomi is one of the players whose commitment and effort never go unnoticed. His dedication to the team is evident, and there is no doubt that Arsenal supporters will be hoping for a swift recovery. With this surgery behind him, the hope is that Tomiyasu will finally be able to put his injury woes behind him and return to his best form in the future.