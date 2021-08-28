It hurts even more to know Arteta won’t be sacked after Man City humiliation

History painfully repeats itself. by Konstantin Mitov
I am lost for words lovely Arsenal people. I was absolutely certain we would lose, but amazingly I still leave disappointed. We did exactly what we do, concede extremely simple goals, then get a red card.
Chambers, Holding, Cedric and Kolasinac. None of these 4 players should be wearing the Arsenal shirt at all. This is a relegation defense, fullstop. Mikel Arteta deliberately wants us to sink. I truly believe that. No manager in their right mind, knowing what Arsenal has been like in the past 10 years would produce the absolute same defensive horrors.
You see why giving Xhaka a deal was a mistake? Frustrated from the incapability of the team, he produces a reckless tackle and he’s off. The only positive is he will not play next round, but truth is he shouldn’t be here at all. The fact that we didn’t sell him is inexplicable.
Honestly I wish I could give up. Another weekend ruined and I only watched 35 minutes. I don’t know why I keep doing it. This team is heading for a relegation battle.
Man United bought Ronaldo, Chelsea Lukaku, even Tottenham managed to resist Man City’s approach for Kane. We are a complete joke. I know I said our season starts in September. But that is only because we are again completely unprepared to begin the season at all.
I know Arteta won’t be sacked, but that thought hurts me even more than the humiliation on the pitch, because it can be avoided. But we fail it on purpose. We don’t want to learn and will repeat the same mistakes over and over again.
Excuses have dried up. If we were a serious club, Arteta wouldn’t even get to the dressing room once the game is over, because he’d be sacked, but then again if we were a proper team, he’d never manage here.
I don’t dare even dream for a manager like Antonio Conte, but a team managed by him would never play with such lifelessness. I am deeply hurt. We do not deserve this. Arteta had 18 months and he took us 5 years behind at least.
When will we ever learn? When does the bleeding stop? Does it ever stop? No win against teams like West Brom or potentially Norwich can erase this misery. The nth rebuild will begin only once Arteta and Edu are out of the Emirates for good. They might take half the squad with them. I honestly wouldn’t miss anybody if they left Arsenal right now. Not one single person – and that tells a lot.
You have to seriously question the mental fortitude of a man who sends a talent like William Saliba out on loan to gain experience before lining up with a back three of Sead Kolašinac, Rob Holding and Callum Chambers.
Time for hateteta to take a work, A WALK OUT OF ARSENAL.
ARTETA OUT!!!
Can anybody, who has a modicum of knowledge about what a good CB looks like, explain the decision to place William Saliba on loan, when Arsenal puts out a back three of Kolasinac, Holding and Chambers?
Can anybody justify talking Xhaka into staying at Arsenal, giving him a new upgraded contract and not taking the money on offer from Roma to put towards bringing in Yves Bissouma for £40 million.
Can anybody explain why Aubameyang is still captaining Arsenal, when he has the leadership ability of a wet Hessian bag? Can he honestly be the best Arsenal captain available at a Club, which has been led by Frank McLintock, Tony Adams and Patrick Viera?
Arsenal teams over the years, whether in good times or bad, have always been renowned for being hard to beat. The solid defenses of the past are now a distant memory.
it does.
What hurts me most is that we had Zero shots on target, 19% possession, bettered only by Shrewsbury Town. Kroenks should sell the club right now. Edu, Vinay and Arteta should have tendered their resignations by now. 19th in the league?We are in serious relegation trouble. Put up all 25 players for sale it doesn’t matter any more. 19% possession??Shame to the owners, coaches and players.
If he wins the next two EPL games, I think he’ll survive till November. If he loses or gets only two points from those two games, he’d most likely be sacked
However, he had a good stable job before signing the contract. So he had a strong position to ask for some clauses, to protect his arse
I believe we’ll bounce back though, because our next oppositions are mid-table teams. We’ll only meet Liverpool in November
GAI
Leave it mate. Stop this nonsense. Accept it….he is not up to it. Reality.
We’d likely play better next week, because of the supporters at the Emirates
No helping you. Honesty please.
And another thrashing by Liverpool, Salah mane and Jota would retire our defenders.
Before that big match in November, we can rebuild our confidence by winning against smaller teams
BTW, you see the names on Aston Villa’s bench? I thought they signed our Aaron Ramsey
Who is this guy? are you Arteta agent or family member?
A realistic guy
GAI won’t make a difference they will tear Arsenal apart can you imagine the front 3 of Liverpool against that backline today ? Scary thought. Haha yeah and I thought there was only one Aaron Ramsey 😂
Liverpool’s forwards will have a feast if we’re still awful in dealing with long crosses. But we could collect at least fifteen points before going to Anfield
GAI
As you know I have defended MA on counless occasions, even went as far to say I would have a bet with Mr Dan kit that we would be in the top 4 on the 1st of Jan.
long term he would make a very good manager for someone but even I am in disbelief
The sheer naivety or incompetence on picking a team that lacks a back bone, a leader, out of form players ,plqyers who should be moved on.
A captain who downed tools after the first goal went in, midfielder who time after time again flatters to deceive and let’s us down all the time
We spent 130m plus and we have no spine to the team
Shocking
It breaks my heart because if MA fails we fail but we do need to take stock and change is needed
We can’t go on like this
But who in there right.mind would take on a club that is in total disarray
Top four on the 1st of Jan will be unlikely, but we have still got the chance to enter top six
Even if Arteta gets the boot tomorrow, there are several unemployed managers who might be willing to work without transfer budget. Not Conte or Zidane, but maybe someone like Valverde
Please stop with this if and if not ……you have been saying that for almost a year now. If we have towering CF, if we have we have a left footed inverted CD, winger etc. We should have this kind and that kind of player. The reality is we don’t have them and until and less we do Arteta you utilize what we have. If you know football as some here believe you should know are is an amateur coach who should be coaching a national league team.
Im sick of Arteta, he knows nothing more only wasting money in his stupid transfers for kids under 23.
I don’t understand Arteta. He went to city with no cdm? Is he joking with us fans? How ESR finished this game was beyond me. Immediately Saka got redcard, all he needed to do was switch back to a back 4. Take ESR and Saka out. Put elneny and lokonga. Remove odegaard and put lacazette. But he continued with the rubbish he was playing. I’m done with Arteta, he can’t move this team forward. How is these players, chambers,kolasinac,Cedric still at Arsenal? Oh yea nobody wants them or they want them for peanuts. Enough said about xhaka, I can’t say more than I’ve said before.
Qatari oil moguls,pls save the Arsenal from kroenkes, from mediocre board, shambolic edu, disaster class and clueless ARTETA.
We need total overhaul from owners to players.
3games in no goal score, 9 conceded.
It was criminal giving a novice that amount of money to spend! He should have been sacked last season and now potentially we have Arteta for another long miserable season! I honestly don’t understand what anyone sees in him, he’s possibly the worst manager in the league but fans will find excuses for him no doubt.
Thanks Stan!
Evidently this was a disappointing result and there were some poor performances.
However, the comments about Arteta are disgraceful and dishonorable.
Antonio Conte is also not the answer unless you are planning to spend another 200-250 million.
The points being made about Conte’s ability as a manager are also either dishonest or ignorant. Some of us can remember Arsenal putting his Chelsea to the sword a few years ago. At the time his team was being described as “an old and jaded side” before he was able to turn things around. Every manager needs time and effective investment.
Leave it mate, I beg you that this isn’t the hill to die on. Arteta is more a meme than manager at this point.
In a pub full of gloating City fans who are laughing at us. All you “Know All’s” who would not admit last season this novice was out of his depths should be in here now.
The walk from the ground afterwards is as bad as I have ever felt leaving a game and I’ve witnessed some humiliating defeats over the years. Honestly, I’m close to stop going until Arteta is out and is replaced by someone who knows what he is doing. He is a MUG. And all those who have stood by him are MUGS TOO
Oh Phil there’s still plenty of supporters who think Arteta needs more time and money… that sh*t show today still not enough to waken people up.
What happens when the Kroenkes lose faith in the Arteta project? Is it likely Arteta simply gets the sack and a new manager is found? It seems unlikely to me.
The Kroenkes don’t run the club; in the sense that they have delegated the creation and execution of its strategy (if you can call it that) to Vinai, Edu and Arteta.
The 3 of them have clearly painted a narrative of poor recruitment at the hands of Gazidis, Sanllehi and Mislintat as the driver behind the club’s deterioration. But if things get worse then that narrative breaks down. Vinai and Edu have worked hard to convince the Kroenkes that Arteta is the man to trust and that they should invest heavily into who Edu and Arteta want to sign.
If they can’t trust Arteta anymore then how can they trust Vinai and Edu?
Not that they should have to begin with. All 3 of them are doing their roles for the very first time with less than 2 years’
experience now.
So would the Kroenkes trust Vinai and Edu to appoint a new manager, with a new project and invest even further?
I doubt it. My gut tells me they’ll sell the club instead.
I think this season is going to be pivotal in the history of the club. Feels like it’s the last chance for it to turn around its trajectory.
Ben
Really bright comment…..maybe the Kroenke’s will sell to save face. Well said.
Get in Overmars for a start. Stop the bleeding now while there is still a chance to get something from this season.
Arteta is drowning, Edu using him as a human shield, and fans blaming owners while ignoring Arteta spending over £200 million on 13 players and resigning 8 others.
There are some supporters out there who should show heart and courage and accept they made a mistake over Arteta. He hasn’t got what is needed. Please guys, don’t hide, just say you were mistaken and join the push for change…..let’s be united on this. Come on guys….Arteta should leave.
All this crap about wait until December is by people who know nothing about football. If we wait until then we will be relegation fodder
Nobody seriously thought we would beat
either the CL holders or the PL holders.
Half the squad has been out with injuries or covid.
Odegaard has just arrived.
Today we were without our two top CB’s
Gabriel and White, Lokonga was not played
Xhaka got a red and Pepe was ill.
We have not sold Bellerin yet to bring a new RB
and Partey is still not ready.
The season was always going to start in September v Norwich Burnley and Spurs.
It is actually good we have played two top teams during this difficult transition period as we were not expecting to win any way.
Expectations have been set very low so we can only improve and succeed.
Arteta is still my choice to lead us forward
I hope we don’t panic buy though.
Will Juventus still buy Auba?
Will we buy a new striker?
COYG 🙂
You seriously need to see someone if you think he will turn it around
Deary me 😩 are you related to Arteta ?
Fairfan
You make some good points. Unfortunately, there are many fans here who are blinded by rage. There is so much ranting and raving.
For many of these fans the simplistic “solution” is to sack the manager.
They cannot understand why the likes of Chambers and Holding are not taking Chelsea and Man City to the cleaners.
Much is still continuously being made of what has been spent; this is always without context in order to suit a particular narrative.
It would be interesting to see the wishes of these fans play out in an alternate universe.
Maybe we would then be able to change managers every time we lose a game.
this sacking is just going to be needlessly prolonged. Edu, Arteta should be gone tonight! If Ek is serious he needs to get serious sooner rather than later.
Just imagine this
1. Arteta has spent over £200 million
2. 13 new players
3. Resigned 8 players
4. Worse now than “deadwood” with Wenger or Emery.
Arteta blaming refs still, ghost fouls and penalties, it never ends.
Evidently only Arsenal faced covid struggles, injuries, and VAR decisions.
Decision has to be made, what’s best for Arsenal or best for Arteta.
Not sure what’s left to see or learn regarding Arteta, simply can’t polish a turd.
For real Arteta has GOT TO GO…
how pathetic situation is at arsenal even the opposite manager is crying for mikel arteta even after thrashing the team. we lost all the recent matches against man city and after that pep has come to support arteta it is more embarrassing for the fans
And gullible Arsenal fans will say look Pep thinks he’s brilliant.. yeah of course Pep wants him to stay at Arsenal he’s Guaranteed 6 points every season.
Pep loves it. Man City loads of goals Arsenal zilch…..”Arteta is a great manager”, I hear Pep saying. As Alan Sugar says…….Arteta, you’re FIRED!
Arteta please go go go.
I know he is weak when he couldnt handle a talent and a disruptive (against oppostion) bundle of energy like Guendouzi. ANYBODY that appears to have a little energy and brawn about them, he discard them without even trying. Guendouzi, Saliba, Torreira. No man-management skills. I can imagine these 3 under Mourinho’s charge in his prime. Whatever they lack in talent (and they have a lot) they will deliver in fighting spirits in abundance. Frigging out if his depths. Will it kill you to instruct your team to kick all and every ball to Row Z when you are already down 2 – 0 in the first 12mins so we can keep the deficits down to something respectable and useful down the end of the season??? Take a hike now imposter!
This man who deem the old defence who is not good enough went on to buy players to improved this club which would not even play when they are fit with a old left wing which he feels not good in the defence. this guy is a joke, the only good thing is his hair line. did he really improved any players, we are so visibly going backwards so much, not to mention week in week out lineup is different even when they are fit which he think everyone in the club is messi. he loans his 2 optional leftback out last season only to realise he has no backup at the end of the season. what a clown
Enough said on xhaka. Enough said on Arteta. Enough even said on unambitious Kroenkes. All we need now is God’s intervention by making them accept selling the club. Without change of ownership, Arsenal will sure be relegated. London fans too have a big role here. There are too gentleman to my liking. They should do something drastic even beyond boycott of matches. It is only Arsenal home fans that take this rubbish in all the European big clubs. Artetakroenkeout ASAP.
If by after Norwich match Edu and Arteta still in this team I will stop watching any of their marches
This two guys are jokes and lack what it takes to bring results for our darling team
Am sorry for all of you guys watching them in Emirate we should all over the world do the needful by staging a serious protest against these set of mediocres in our team
I am anti-Arteta, I never liked him as a player, I wanted an experienced manager or leave Freddi L. on charge.
With that said, club made a decision and we had to support it as fans. I did not like Arsenal last two seasons but we finished on high note.
Losing to benford was a surprise, then we had a table of Chelsea and City, which is terribly unlucky for MA.
Our performance was not good in preseason or against Bentford and it was not the striker issue.
We wanted at least 17-18 points in first 10 matches, to feel we improved. We lost 9, we have Nowrich and Burnley (who also lost first 2 matches) next. Anything but 6 points, should mean Arteta out for any reasonable human being, because for a lot of fans want him out already.
Problem is that if we had 6 points, can the ship keep steady for the rest of 6 matches out of 10, with that performance, without losing more than further 3-4 points?
As I said previously, I don’t see any improvement from the last season. No tactics or accuracy in our playing system, we are boring and losing!
No more excuses, Wenger suffered the same with the player injuries and even worst but we never played this bad!
Arteta must be sacked now and give a chance to someone to work with the players during the break!
For once, i want Arteta out. i don’t see it happening though. My school team ‘ll do a better job.
Arteta seems a nice guy who loves being involved with football and has genuine affection for AFC HOWEVER in terms of bad records, poor performing teams and points on the board he is just not up for the job. Neither do I believe is Edu.
Both old boys who I think are way out of their depth.
Kroenke suffers them because he is not in this for the business of winning but for the business. There will come a time though and I hope it’s sooner rather than later that even he will realise this dire situation and state of affairs is severely affecting in a detrimental way his asset. someone else must be charged with getting better performances from this group of players that have been assembled at no small expense.
It’s either Arteta buys 2 renowned leaders or he quits his job,
We lack leadership on the pitch, no direction, no authority,
He better buy Dominic Calvert and keesie from Milan or get Bruno from Lyon,
It’s pathetic, how can Arsenal fc have that poor possession,
How can we be hoping to gain points from smaller teams, not even sure we can beat west ham, Everton, Leicester, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Leeds ,
Beating man united is going too far, what a shame,
At this point we need Overmars, Dennis Bergkamp,
Edu, vinnay and Arteta should be fired .
It’s obvious we are clueless.
Arsenal has looked disjointed since game 1 of the pre-season. This is 100% a coaching issue. Constant setup alterations on a team that has not been glued properly give an obvious negatives result. Arteta needs to go urgently. he is not allowed to hide behind the fact that he didn’t have his best players available. Arsenal had 95% chance of losing this game today but the manner they did is on Arteta.
If the same things keep happening regardless of who the manager is then its pretty clear the problem is the owner. You can sack Arteta, bring in someone else and the odds are nothing will change. But of course the chances of getting a new owner are practically zero. Changing managers is easy, even if its like moving deckchairs on the Titanic.
Tinkering man Arteta just doesn’t have it what it takes to manage Arsenal, even Steve Wonder
can see that. his tactics
were absolutely wrong against city, Xaka slow as molasses the lone central mid, Lokonga on the bench,Kola can’t play the back 3 formation to save his life.