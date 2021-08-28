It hurts even more to know Arteta won’t be sacked after Man City humiliation

I am lost for words lovely Arsenal people. I was absolutely certain we would lose, but amazingly I still leave disappointed. We did exactly what we do, concede extremely simple goals, then get a red card.

Chambers, Holding, Cedric and Kolasinac. None of these 4 players should be wearing the Arsenal shirt at all. This is a relegation defense, fullstop. Mikel Arteta deliberately wants us to sink. I truly believe that. No manager in their right mind, knowing what Arsenal has been like in the past 10 years would produce the absolute same defensive horrors.

You see why giving Xhaka a deal was a mistake? Frustrated from the incapability of the team, he produces a reckless tackle and he’s off. The only positive is he will not play next round, but truth is he shouldn’t be here at all. The fact that we didn’t sell him is inexplicable.

Honestly I wish I could give up. Another weekend ruined and I only watched 35 minutes. I don’t know why I keep doing it. This team is heading for a relegation battle.

Man United bought Ronaldo, Chelsea Lukaku, even Tottenham managed to resist Man City’s approach for Kane. We are a complete joke. I know I said our season starts in September. But that is only because we are again completely unprepared to begin the season at all.

I know Arteta won’t be sacked, but that thought hurts me even more than the humiliation on the pitch, because it can be avoided. But we fail it on purpose. We don’t want to learn and will repeat the same mistakes over and over again.

Excuses have dried up. If we were a serious club, Arteta wouldn’t even get to the dressing room once the game is over, because he’d be sacked, but then again if we were a proper team, he’d never manage here.

I don’t dare even dream for a manager like Antonio Conte, but a team managed by him would never play with such lifelessness. I am deeply hurt. We do not deserve this. Arteta had 18 months and he took us 5 years behind at least.

When will we ever learn? When does the bleeding stop? Does it ever stop? No win against teams like West Brom or potentially Norwich can erase this misery. The nth rebuild will begin only once Arteta and Edu are out of the Emirates for good. They might take half the squad with them. I honestly wouldn’t miss anybody if they left Arsenal right now. Not one single person – and that tells a lot.