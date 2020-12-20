“It hurts very much but this team is still alive” Leno says Arsenal isn’t down and out yet

Bernd Leno has admitted that Arsenal is in a bad place now and it has even affected the confidence of their players.

The Gunners suffered their eighth loss of the season in their game against Everton yesterday and they are now at risk of falling into the relegation zone if they don’t start getting points on the board.

Arsenal cannot buy goals at the moment and that means wins will also be hard to come by for them.

They had started this season hoping to finish the campaign inside the Premier League’s top four, but they find themselves closer to the bottom of the league table than to the top at this point.

Leno admits that things are just getting worst all the time, but he says that they are not down and out yet and have to keep playing to get things done right.

Leno said, as quoted by the Sun: “A lot of things are going wrong for us, the situation is getting heavier and our confidence is not at the top level.

“It hurts very much but this team is still alive and it’s not the time to feel sorry for ourselves.”

Arsenal next game will be against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup before they face Chelsea in the Premier League.