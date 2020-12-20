“It hurts very much but this team is still alive” Leno says Arsenal isn’t down and out yet

Bernd Leno has admitted that Arsenal is in a bad place now and it has even affected the confidence of their players.
The Gunners suffered their eighth loss of the season in their game against Everton yesterday and they are now at risk of falling into the relegation zone if they don’t start getting points on the board.
Arsenal cannot buy goals at the moment and that means wins will also be hard to come by for them.
They had started this season hoping to finish the campaign inside the Premier League’s top four, but they find themselves closer to the bottom of the league table than to the top at this point.
Leno admits that things are just getting worst all the time, but he says that they are not down and out yet and have to keep playing to get things done right.
Leno said, as quoted by the Sun: “A lot of things are going wrong for us, the situation is getting heavier and our confidence is not at the top level.
“It hurts very much but this team is still alive and it’s not the time to feel sorry for ourselves.”
Arsenal next game will be against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup before they face Chelsea in the Premier League.
We need a new second choice next summer. Runarsson is nowhere near to push Leno which doesnt really push Leno to be better.
There is an interesting freebie next summer. Rui Silva of Granada. A lot clean sheets and he’s Portuguese international. He could really push Leno.
£70 million on Pepe
£60 million on Auba
£50 million Laca
£40 million on Ozil
£35 million on Mustafi
£30 million on Xhaka
£45 million on Partey
£35 million on Gabriel
£30 million on Saliba etc
What mismanagement of transfer funds..
😞
But we are told that the owner does not spend any money ,I will agree with you for a change @ Goonster ,except from the Ozil one which was bloody 7 years ago and I know you have an axe to grind .
But in the rest that is a lot of outlay ,fans calling for a new owner cause that believe Stan does not spend money which is a myth .
Like you have listed money as been spent but we are not getting any return .
Probably being is that since Wenger left we have signed 17 players between 2 different managers and we all know that when a new manager comes in he likes his own players .
So if Arteta is replaced tomorrow the new manager will want to chop and change again ,and the cycle keeps going until we have some stability.
Defends that 350K lazy player at every turn.. must be tiring..
Talks alot..AFCs defensive problems begins with Leno..Very average GK..but shhhh, he is a fan favorite..
Only been one of our best players the last 2 years ,but don’t let that grudge hit you on the way out of the door .
If by best you mean error prone then yes..
So he didn’t save us countless points when Emery was in charge ?
I could but some stats up for you but I’m sure your old enough to look for yourself seeing your still up past 9pm