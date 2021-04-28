“It is a huge boost” Campbell highlights the importance of star man

Kevin Campbell is delighted that Kieran Tierney is now back in contention for Arsenal ahead of their game against Villarreal.

Tierney has been one of Arsenal’s most important players since he joined the club and there have been times that it seemed the team depends too much on him.

However, injuries have continued to plague the Scot and he was set to miss the game against Villarreal.

But he has recovered and is now in contention to start, to the delight of Campbell and all Arsenal fans.

The former Arsenal attacker says Tierney’s return to the lineup will be a major boost to their chances of winning the game.

He hailed the former Celtic man as one player who can deal with Villarreal’s winger Samuel Chukwueze.

It is not clear if he will start the game or settle for a role on the club’s bench, but a hopeful Campbell says if he starts, it would be a major boost to Arsenal in the game.

“It is a huge boost to hear Tierney is back in contention,” he told Football Insider.

“The club have been keeping it really quiet on his rehab.

“He has not played any games of late which is a concern but Villarreal have got a very lively winger in Chukwueze so we might need him.

“Tierney is so influential on the left-hand side that if he is fit enough to start it would be a really big boost for the defence.

“It would also allow Xhaka to move back into the midfield because we need him in there.”