‘It is a long journey’ Martinelli reacts as Arsenal drops more points

Gabriel Martinelli has voiced his disappointment after Arsenal surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against Aston Villa, further denting their chances in the Premier League title race.

The Gunners were fully aware of the importance of this match, especially after Liverpool secured a late win against Brentford earlier in the day. With that result in mind, Arsenal knew they needed all three points to keep pace in the title race.

The match carried added significance as Unai Emery’s Aston Villa had dealt a crushing blow to Arsenal’s title hopes last season by winning at the Emirates. Determined to avoid a repeat, Arsenal set out to complete the double over Villa, having already beaten them at Villa Park earlier this campaign.

By the hour mark, it seemed Arsenal were cruising, leading 2-0 and in control of the game. However, Villa proved why they are such a dangerous side, storming back with two quick goals to level the score. Arsenal pushed hard in the closing stages, but their relentless pressure failed to yield a legitimate winner, leaving the home fans frustrated.

Reflecting on the match, Martinelli acknowledged the disappointment of the result but urged his teammates to keep their focus on the challenges ahead. Speaking to Premier League Productions, he said:

“It’s a disappointing day. We wanted to win the game, but we have to keep going. We trust in ourselves, and we have to keep going and improving – it is a long journey to go. We have to focus on ourselves.

“That’s football, that’s the Premier League, the most difficult league in the world.”

Martinelli’s words highlight the demanding nature of the title race and the fine margins that can determine success or failure. While the Brazilian forward remains optimistic about Arsenal’s chances, he knows that continued slip-ups could cost them dearly in the long run.

With plenty of football still to be played, Arsenal must regroup quickly and find a way to turn these dropped points into lessons, or their title ambitions could fade further.