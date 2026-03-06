“It is a pleasure to have him” Arteta is pleased with consistent Arsenal star

Bukayo Saka has been asked to deliver more for Arsenal this season, and even he would admit that this has not been his best campaign at the club. Injuries have contributed to a subdued season, yet the attacker remains a central figure in the Arsenal squad, and he once again produced a decisive contribution on an important night.

His early strike against Brighton proved enough to secure a crucial 1-0 victory at one of the more challenging grounds in the Premier League. That result offered a timely boost for the Gunners, who are currently being pursued at the top of the table by Manchester City. The Citizens faltered against Nottingham Forest, and combined with Arsenal’s success, it made for one ofthe most satisfying evenings for Arsenal supporters this season.

Team Performance Highlights Collective Effort

Arsenal did what was necessary to claim the win, carefully managing the match against a Brighton side capable of earning a positive result if given the opportunity. Almost every player contributed effectively, and the cohesion and quality of their combined efforts were key factors in securing the victory. The teamwork on display reflected a side fully aware of the stakes and capable of rising to the challenge when required.

Saka’s Influence Recognised

Despite the overall team performance, Saka stood out with both his goal and his wider influence on the game. His pace, skill, and awareness consistently posed problems for the Brighton defence, and his presence lifted the performance of those around him. Mikel Arteta spoke highly of Saka’s contribution, emphasising his importance to the squad, as quoted by Premier League Productions.

Arteta said: “At his age he is incredible what he is doing, with the consistency that he shows. It is a pleasure to have him.”

Saka’s performance underlined why he is regarded as one of Arsenal’s key players, demonstrating not only his individual quality but also the way he enhances the team’s overall play. With crucial fixtures still to come, his ability to deliver in important moments will remain vital to Arsenal’s ambitions this season.