“It is a risk” Ex-Gunner reacts to rumoured Arsenal transfer

Kevin Campbell says while Martin Odegaard is a talented player, he would be a risky signing for Arsenal.

The Norwegian is reportedly closing in on joining Arsenal on loan from Real Madrid.

He has been sidelined at the Bernabeu and he is now keen to leave the Spanish side this month so that he can get more game time.

Arsenal has been tipped to sign a new creative midfielder in this transfer window, and it has now emerged that Odegaard will be the player joining them.

He was one of the top players at Real Sociedad last season when he spent time on loan at the Spanish side.

He has failed to replicate that form in Madrid, and Arsenal will look to get the best out of him.

However, Campbell says that he is going to be a risk for the Gunners regardless of how talented he is.

He praised him for not being satisfied with sitting on the bench but says he isn’t sure he would adapt to the Premier League.

The ex-Gunners frontman has told the Metro: “We’ve got enough experience in the squad to last a lifetime, we need to bring that age group down within the squad. Odegaard was on loan for the last season with Real Sociedad and did really well, went back to his parent club in Real Madrid and it hasn’t quite worked out for him.

“You’re thinking to yourself the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, they’re going to start to hit the buffers but Modric has been unbelievable this season, Kroos is still a world-class player. So he’s found chances limited.

“He’s not the type of kid who wants to just sit around, he wants to play, he’s a very talented player. “It is a risk because I don’t know how he would react to playing in the Premier League but one thing I do know is he’s got the talent.”