Luis Enrique
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“It is a wonderful combination” Luis Enrique reveals what Arsenal is good at

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Luis Enrique is preparing his Paris Saint-Germain side for the Champions League final against Arsenal later this month, with the Spanish manager fully aware of the challenge his team will face.

Arsenal head into the final after clinching the Premier League title ahead of Manchester City, capping off what has been an outstanding campaign for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The Gunners have consistently been regarded as one of the favourites to win the Champions League this season following an impressive league phase and a series of strong performances throughout the competition.

Enrique Praises Arsenal Quality

Arsenal will travel to Hungary confident they can prevent Paris Saint-Germain from winning the Champions League for the second consecutive season.

The French champions are pursuing another historic European triumph, but Enrique has acknowledged the immense quality within the Arsenal squad ahead of the final showdown.

As quoted by the Metro, Enrique said: “I think they deserve to win the league, they have had a brilliant season.

“We have already played against this Arsenal side, so we know what they are capable of.

“Without the ball, they are the best team in the world, and with it they can score a lot. It is a wonderful combination for them.”

Arsenal Confidence Continues To Grow

Securing the Premier League title has only strengthened belief within the Arsenal squad as they prepare for one of the biggest matches in the club’s recent history.

The players have demonstrated consistency, tactical discipline and attacking quality throughout the campaign, helping them establish themselves among Europe’s elite sides.

Their performances in both domestic and European competitions have shown clear progress, and the atmosphere surrounding the club reflects growing confidence ahead of the final.

Paris Saint-Germain will still present an enormous challenge given their experience and quality, but Arsenal will believe they have every chance of lifting the Champions League trophy.

With momentum firmly behind them following their domestic success, the Gunners now have the opportunity to complete a remarkable season by securing European glory in Hungary.

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