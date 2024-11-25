Ben White
It is absurd for Arsenal to consider selling Ben White

Ben White has been a key player for Arsenal since his arrival, consistently proving himself as one of the most reliable members of the squad. However, the England international has recently been playing through pain for several weeks, ultimately requiring surgery to address the issue. As a result, White is now expected to be sidelined for a period of time, which presents a significant setback for the Gunners, given his importance to the team.

White’s consistency and strong performances have earned him the trust of both manager Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal fanbase. His versatility, calmness under pressure, and defensive solidity have made him a fixture in the starting lineup. While the club and fans are understandably disappointed by his injury, the decision to allow him time to fully recover and return to full fitness was necessary for his long-term well-being.

arteta with ben white

Despite this, some Arsenal fans, as reported by Football Insider, have controversially suggested that the club should consider selling White during his absence and sign a replacement. This suggestion, however, has been met with strong disagreement from those who recognise White’s value to the team. His contribution to the squad cannot be underestimated, and his ability to perform at a high level has been evident throughout his time at the club.

It is essential for the Gunners to remain patient and support White during his recovery. His form over the past seasons speaks for itself, and Arsenal are fortunate to have him in the squad. Selling him now would be an imprudent decision, as he is a player who has consistently delivered when called upon. The priority should be ensuring that White has the time and space to recover fully, rather than rushing to replace one of the team’s most dependable players.

