It is all about momentum for Arsenal now and Mikel Arteta knows it

Arsenal started this year unbeaten domestically before the suspension of football across Europe. At that stage, Arsenal fans had been dreaming of their team making a late charge for a Champions League place.

Ahead of the restart, Arsenal’s stars worked hard to be prepared for the end of the season, with the Gunners becoming the first team to allow their players to start outdoor training.

However, when the action resumed Arsenal started in the worse possible manner, losing to Manchester City after a red card to David Luiz.

They were expected to do better in their next game against Brighton, but they let a 1-0 lead slip and lost the game 2-1 to the Seagulls.

However, they bounced back in their third match and earned a hard-fought 2-0 win at Southampton and they have followed that up with a 2-1 win over Sheffield United in the FA Cup.

After the game, Mikel Arteta admitted that he was delighted that his team could earn a win at such a difficult ground. Before urging them to build on the win.

Arteta said as quoted by Mirror Sports: “I am really pleased. Bramall Lane is a difficult place to come and get a win. Now we are back at Wembley and I am really happy with the attitude and performance of the players.

He continued: “It is a great opportunity to try and win a title and play in Europe.

“I can never fault the effort of the players. We still have to improve in many areas, but every win gives you some credit and encouragement.

“Hopefully we can now have some momentum.”

That is now the key, maintaining the momentum that has now built up after two wins, do that and Arsenal stand a great chance of finishing this season on a high note.