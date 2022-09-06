It is already obvious that Arsenal don’t have a big enough squad..

Will Arsenal’s failure to add to the squad in the final days of the transfer window come back to bite us?

So, as things go in football and in life, when things are good they are great, but when things are bad, they are really bad.

All was well and good before the Villa game, and we got the three points but it came at a cost, when the news that Martin Odegaard, Aaron Ramsdale and Oleksandr Zinchenko were all injured and wouldn’t play a part this weekend- or so we thought.

No doubt that news made Arsenal fans think, why now, but lo and behold all three made the cut for the team, in what was a positive, yet we still lost.

So, I guess what I am trying to say is that as good as our transfer window has been during the first few weeks, it was disappointing that we didn’t have any incomings in the latter part of the window. That has made us so reliant on the players we have, and if news that they are injured comes out we are instantly worried as we don’t have much cover.

But I guess we have no choice but to accept that the squad we have now is going to be our current squad of players up until the World Cup and just after it, as we cannot get any new additions until the January transfer window at least.

Although it is hard that teams around us have splashed so much of the cash, we cannot complain because we did the same, although one or two more additions would have really been the icing on the cake, but we also want to ensure we do not panic buy as has been the case in previous windows.

However, we now continue as we are and I guess we have to trust the process. If the process no longer continues to work I have faith that the club will do what is right, given that they have worked tirelessly to bring the club to where it is now.

Surely will not let all of that hard work slip will they?

Here’s hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

