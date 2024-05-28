“It is always nice” Arsenal’s target is delighted about their interest in his signature

Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow has expressed his delight at being linked with a move to top clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal.

Both clubs are reportedly eyeing a transfer for him, with Arsenal considering him as a potential replacement for Aaron Ramsdale, who may depart the club.

The Gunners are aware that Ramsdale is unhappy being their second choice, and with David Raya’s strong form, reclaiming the number one spot will be challenging for him. Consequently, Arsenal is preparing for life without him and Bijlow is among their targets.

Liverpool is also showing interest in Bijlow, which is not surprising given that his former manager is now the coach at Liverpool. Arne Slot’s potential desire to work with the goalkeeper again adds to the speculation.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper is pleased to be linked with moves to two English giants.

He told Voetbalzone:

“Those are two very nice clubs. Of course it is always nice to be mentioned at big clubs. What I’m just saying: I’m ambitious. As long as I play for Feyenoord, I’ll give everything for that and first I just want to focus on the Dutch team.”

Bijlow has been in fine form in the Netherlands and could be an ideal second choice for us, but we have to offload Ramsdale first.

