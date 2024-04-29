“It is an exciting partnership on our right side” Eidevall on Arsenal Women’s Fox / Williamson pairing

In late January, Leah Williamson returned from an ACL injury. Coincidentally, as she returned, Arsenal Women completed a move for US right-back Emily Fox. Could an Emily Fox and Leah Williamson partnership be something to look forward to in the future?

Given the Lionesses captain’s gradual return from injury, her limited game time, and Fox’s departure to compete in the Concacaf women’s Gold Cup in February and early March, a Williamson-Fox combination appeared improbable.

However, with Lotte Wubben Moy out injured, Jonas Eidevall had the pleasure of playing Fox and Williamson together against Leicester last weekend.

Following Arsenal’s 3-0 victory over Leicester, Arsenal’s Head Coach Jonas Eidevall faced numerous questions. The potential partnership between Williamson and Fox on the right side of his defence was one of the questions he answered.

The Swedish gaffer admits it’s a fascinating partnership, but their connection may take some time to develop. He also noted how athletically the two were, demonstrating their ability to weaponize his right wing.

The Arsenal boss said, “It is an exciting partnership on our right side. They are really good football players. Obviously they need time together to play, to find out their strengths and how they want passes and how they want communicate. But today was one of the best examples in how we want to see that right side work. They are both so athletic as well as good football players. There is one instance in the second half where Emily Fox is contesting a ball in the pocket, she loses the duel then she recovers 15 metres to win the other duel with the players who comes in the back. She plays the ball forward and from there on, she ends up in the penalty area and having a shot. It shows how athletic she is, she can cover so much ground. That right side for us can be really aggressive on and off the ball.”

With only two games remaining, our Gunner Women’s season is nearly over. Arsenal only managed to draw 1-1 with Everton Women, in this Sunday’s WSL clash at Walton Hall Park, ending any last vestige of hope of still competing for the WSL title this season.

We hope to see Williamson and Fox continue to improve their connection, as we look forward to them, along with Lotte Wubben-Moy and Steph Catley, forming one of the best defensive units next season.

Michelle M

