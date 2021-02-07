‘It is an open secret that he would not reject a new challenge’ Arsenal legend open to a return

Marc Overmars is one of Arsenal’s most recognisable former players and the Dutchman could return to the Emirates in a non-playing capacity soon.

Between 1997 and 2000, he was an impressive member of the Arsenal first team and won the Premier League with Arsene Wenger’s side before leaving for Barcelona.

After his playing career, he spent 8 years at his former club Ajax as the Director of Football.

His time with the Dutch giant saw them reemerge as one of the best teams in Europe, most notably reaching the semifinal of the Champions League in 2019.

As he searches for his next challenge, he has now been linked with a move to Arsenal, with De Telegraaf (per the Mail) claiming that he would be more than happy to accept an offer from Arsenal.

At Ajax, everything in terms of transfers ends up on the plate of director of football affairs Marc Overmars,’ their chief writer Valentijn Driessen wrote.

‘It is an open secret that he would not reject a new challenge at a major foreign top club or with his former employers FC Barcelona and Arsenal.

‘He has been associated with those two clubs before.’

Arsenal has operated smoothly with fewer people at the boardroom level. Edu has been doing his job well, it is unlikely that they will turn to Overmars soon.