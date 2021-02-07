‘It is an open secret that he would not reject a new challenge’ Arsenal legend open to a return

Marc Overmars is one of Arsenal’s most recognisable former players and the Dutchman could return to the Emirates in a non-playing capacity soon.
Between 1997 and 2000, he was an impressive member of the Arsenal first team and won the Premier League with Arsene Wenger’s side before leaving for Barcelona.
After his playing career, he spent 8 years at his former club Ajax as the Director of Football.
His time with the Dutch giant saw them reemerge as one of the best teams in Europe, most notably reaching the semifinal of the Champions League in 2019.
As he searches for his next challenge, he has now been linked with a move to Arsenal, with De Telegraaf (per the Mail) claiming that he would be more than happy to accept an offer from Arsenal.
At Ajax, everything in terms of transfers ends up on the plate of director of football affairs Marc Overmars,’ their chief writer Valentijn Driessen wrote.
‘It is an open secret that he would not reject a new challenge at a major foreign top club or with his former employers FC Barcelona and Arsenal.
‘He has been associated with those two clubs before.’
Arsenal has operated smoothly with fewer people at the boardroom level. Edu has been doing his job well, it is unlikely that they will turn to Overmars soon.
Apart from Martinelli, Edu has been a huge disappointment and I hope Marc replaces him. Willian, Gabriel (the dodgy one) and Runarsson, smh.
Your suggestion that Edu is doing a good job is a matter for debate.The jury is out as far as Gabriel, Mari and Cedric is concerned ,and as I believe he was instrumental in the signing of Willian, he has a lot to answer for in my opinion.Overmars is someone with a proven track record who would go down well with a majority of Arsenal fans.
I think Mari is ok Grandad and Gabriel only got player of the month a couple of times because at the time, he was the best of a very bad bunch. I agree, Marc had a great 5 years as DOF at Ajax. I had great hopes for Edu but it turns out he’s just a good looking man in a suit who looks the part but lacks substance.
Just a thought, wasn’t Overmars instrumental in getting DB dismissed from Ajax?
Wasn’t it Overmars who, despite being part of Wenger’s incredible team, opted to join Barca, while DB remained loyal to our club?
If we are looking to bring some ex players in, DB, Santi, Patrick, Thierry, Sol and Jens come to mind as being loyal players with our DNA.
Having said that, MA needs someone to assist him, something I suggested months ago and Overmars is a fair shout 🤔😂
Erhm, why is leaving our club to play somewhere else so sacrilegious? He went to Barca after all, and gave us few good seasons. And at time we got a nice fee too.
just imagine if we weren’t such a poorly run organization and hadn’t given a totally inexperienced Edu such an important position simply because of his supposed assistance in the recruitment of Marts and instead kept Diamond Eye over Raul, then brought in someone with a proven track record, like Overmars…as I’ve said before, we need to adopt a more Dortmund/Ajax organizational model considering the obvious financial constraints of our “self-sustaining” business model…if we did, then hiring a young buck like Arteta wouldn’t have been such a stretch, since we would have the checks and balances that inevitably come with a real professional management TEAM