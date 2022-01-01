‘It is clear and obvious’ Pundit slams the decision not to award Arsenal a penalty

Rio Ferdinand has slammed VAR after it failed to award Arsenal a penalty in their match against Manchester City.
The game ended 2-1 after City turned the game on its head with a very late winner.
The Sky Blues should have conceded a penalty in the first half when Ederson tripped Martin Odegaard while going for the ball.
VAR didn’t intervene to give Arsenal a spot-kick. However, when Granit Xhaka tripped Bernardo Silva in the second half, it did and awarded City a penalty.
It was yet another day when VAR was as inconsistent as ever.
Former Manchester United defender, Ferdinand is convinced Arsenal should have had a penalty for the Ederson challenge.
He said via The Daily Mail: ‘I do not understand with VAR how it was not given.
‘It is clear and obvious, it gets on my nerves, it clouds everything.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
VAR has been inconsistent since it was introduced into English football and unfortunately, it is not getting better.
The teams who get the lucky decisions have to be thankful, while those at the end of the inconsistent decisions have to deal with it as best as they can.
However, if we had taken some of our clear-cut chances in the game, we could have pulled clear of City in the first half.
Losing 2-1 with 10 men against the Premier League champions is not a terrible result and should inspire Arsenal’s stars to look for the 3 points in their next match.
Arsenal pen not a clear and obvious error, that is why VAR didn’t overturn it. If it was given by the ref, it wouldn’t have been overturned either because of the same rule. Xhaka didn’t trip Silva, he pulled his shirt, which the ref missed, so it was a clear and obvious error that the ref overturned when he saw what xhaka did. The article says there was a trip, that is wrong. VAR got it right by the rules it works under.
Got to disagree with you Reggie. A shirt pull on it’s own does not automatically result in a penalty. Otherwise we would see four or five penalties every game. The Maguire pull back on Tomiyasu, an Odegaard foul on someone in the same game, they were all clear pull backs anf reviewed but not assessed as penalties.
If the PL wants to start calling every pull back/shirt pull a penalty then fine, crack on. But the inconsistency is pathetic and as I wrote below, seems to be unique to the PL.
If Xhaka had just pulled his shirt, he would most probably have got away with it but the tussle and shirt pull together and because it looked like a penalty, VAR intervened and then the shirt pull was under review, so it became an issue. Ask youself, if it happened down the other end, you would want a penalty? Please dont say you wouldn’t.
Would I want a penalty? Of course I would. I want penalties when a player looks at an Arsenal player the wrong way. Would I think it was a penalty? No. I thought that was the issue we were discussing.
Ultimately what I want, and what most supporters want, is for the PL to sort this out and offer a level of refereeing that is consistent with both the level of play and the level of officiating that is offered in virtually every other major football league and every sport that uses VAR.
Surely the referee thought Ederson got the ball? That is why he didn’t give a penalty?….. If he thought Ederson got the ball he has made a clear and obvious error? He has in my opinion.
I can’t imagine he thought Ederson caught the man and not the ball and decided against giving the penalty!
Yep my thoughts too 👍
Ian Wright on match of the day agreed with the penalty decisions along with Dublin and Liniker. I have to say the more i look at it the more xhakas was a stonewall pen and it showed you on MOTD, how the ederson/Odergaard pen was so unclear.
Ederson got the touch on the ball that put it out for a corner. That was clear and obvious and you missed it. LOL
I’ve got no problem with Arsenal not getting the penalty. It wasn’t clear and obvious. Now that I’ve seen it in super slow-mo and magnified, it looks like Emerson got Odegaard first. But do we really want that level of forensics on penalty reviews? Big no from me. By the same token, had it been given on field then it shouldn’t be overturned.
That’s the problem I have with Man City’s penalty. The original call wasn’t a clear and obvious mistake.
This isn’t brain surgery. My god Riley and his team are useless. No other sport and no other football leagues has this level of controversy with using VAR. The PL has made it an art form.
Xhaka, never got a touch on the ball at any point of the foul.
Neither did Ederson!!! Ergo the inconsistency.
YES HE DID. If you are going to debate at least tell it as it is.