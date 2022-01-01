‘It is clear and obvious’ Pundit slams the decision not to award Arsenal a penalty

Rio Ferdinand has slammed VAR after it failed to award Arsenal a penalty in their match against Manchester City.

The game ended 2-1 after City turned the game on its head with a very late winner.

The Sky Blues should have conceded a penalty in the first half when Ederson tripped Martin Odegaard while going for the ball.

VAR didn’t intervene to give Arsenal a spot-kick. However, when Granit Xhaka tripped Bernardo Silva in the second half, it did and awarded City a penalty.

It was yet another day when VAR was as inconsistent as ever.

Former Manchester United defender, Ferdinand is convinced Arsenal should have had a penalty for the Ederson challenge.

He said via The Daily Mail: ‘I do not understand with VAR how it was not given.

‘It is clear and obvious, it gets on my nerves, it clouds everything.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

VAR has been inconsistent since it was introduced into English football and unfortunately, it is not getting better.

The teams who get the lucky decisions have to be thankful, while those at the end of the inconsistent decisions have to deal with it as best as they can.

However, if we had taken some of our clear-cut chances in the game, we could have pulled clear of City in the first half.

Losing 2-1 with 10 men against the Premier League champions is not a terrible result and should inspire Arsenal’s stars to look for the 3 points in their next match.