It is clear that Thomas Partey needs to return to the Arsenal midfield immediately

Is a Mikel Merino and Declan Rice a midfield we can trust to take Arsenal to the next level? After the Newcastle game, that’s a question the Gooners will be asking themselves.
In the today’s Newcastle game, the midfield battle was going to be crucial. It is no secret how physical and intense the Newcastle midfielders always are; they’re what dictates the intensity the Magpies play at.
Ahead of the match, some of us called for Arteta to start Thomas Partey at midfield, but he didn’t heed our call.
The midfield trio of Mikel Merino, Declan Rice, and Leandro Trossard, selected by the Arsenal technical bench for that game, clearly struggled in the midfield battle, especially in the first half.
Based on the performance we’ve witnessed from the duo Saturday, we face a significant challenge if we are relying on a Rice-Merino midfield pivot. Declan Rice and Mikel Merino’s partnership, which we Gooners had hoped would be our future midfield pairing, left us worried. The midfield struggles to progress with these two, and it remains uncertain whether they’ll be better with Martin Odegaard.
That said, it is becoming clear that Arsenal still needs to bolster the midfield with not only a creative midfielder but also a #6.
Versus Newcastle Thomas Partey starting as a #6 would have surely been a difference-maker. The Ghana international playing right back is a waste of one of the best midfielders in the league.
I honestly expected Arteta to go with Partey and Rice in the midfield against Newcastle
Even though Partey had a good game against Liverpool from right-back, I thought Timber would have played there while Kiwior took the left-back position.
But it seems Arteta does not trust Kiwior and would rather play Partey out of position again.
From the very first day I watched Merino in the midfield against Shakhter, I made it very clear that this is another Mikel Arteta’s poor purchase – just like Lokonga, Vieira, Kiwior and to some extent, Gabriel Jesus and Trossard. He bribed most of our fans with a set pieces goal against Liverpool, we, as usual, succumbed. Its now clear that Arteta made a wrong choice.
We need Samu Omorodion as a striker in January; Fermin Lopez as an attacking midfielder; cheap right footed Central defender like 13m pounds rated David Odogu as an understudy to Saliba and another fast wide attacker like Hudson-Odoi.
We have to offload Gabriel Jesus; Kiwior; Trossard, Merino and Vieira, to raise fund.
I think Merino needs to settle; learn Arteta’s system and understand his teammates before starting all these games.
I think it should be Rice OR Merino in midfield, but not both. Those 2 are solid defenders, good physically, aggressive, but not a creative bone in their body, or turn and drive up field with the ball.
Selling ESR and loaning Vieira looking quite suss lately. Trossard simply can’t handle the midfield job, and Arteta isn’t ready to risk Nwanarei.
So that leaves us unbalanced and defense heavy; no creativity and unfortunately our defense has been subpar so far this year.
Arteta is showing his lack of nous, this season. Taking Partey out of midfield, when he is (with Rodri out) one of THE best midfielders in the league is unforgivable. We had defenders fit today, who made it, not necessary to mess with the team. Plus I don’t like this swapping of false 9s between Trossard and Haverz. Play Haverz as a no9 and Trossard at 10, end of. He is messing the job up. Many of the players look like they don’t have a clue what they are supposed to be doing. Even our defence has got holes in it. We were beaten in the middle of defence today, with a great cross but poor awareness by Saliba and Gabriel. Isak was the only player in there. We are looking lost.
If White and Timber are both fit Partey won’t be at RB. When all are fit and in form, Odegaard, Rice and Partey are our starting midfield. Give Merino a chance before writing him off, besides Martinelli, Jesus, Zinchenko and Trossard have been here much longer and they are clearly not good enough for a title winning first 11. Why do we always have to have scapegoats even though we were bad collectively ? That said, I think Partey is in his top form and waisted at RB and should only play there in an emergency situation, he has surprised me how good he has been there though. Time for MA to show he has what it takes to turn this around, and quickly.
Trossard played CF. It was Havertz who played the right-sided AM role
Partey can be replaced by Rice or Jorginho for the CDM role
Odegaard’s role must be assigned to someone who can cut inside and make diagonal passes easily from the right wing. Nwaneri would likely be better to deputize Odegaard than Havertz