It is embarrassing to know non league club outspent Arsenal in January?

The January transfer window was one that some Arsenal fans looked forward to as we continue to rebuild the squad under Mikel Arteta.

We had hoped the club would make some statement signings, but it instead used it as an opportunity to reduce our squad by offloading some players who are surplus to requirements.

Considering the actions of the Premier League clubs who didn’t do well in the first half of the campaign, we probably had the quietest winter transfer window.

But it gets worse when you consider that even non-league sides were more active than we were.

The Sun reveals that Wrexham had a much better January transfer window than Arsenal did.

While we missed out on deals for Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic, Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak and Espanyol’s Raul De Tomas, the report claims Wrexham splashed £300k on Ollie Palmer from AFC Wimbledon as they attempt to get back in the football league.

That is a small figure, but the most important thing is that they needed to fill a spot in their team and did.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We had put in some fine performances in the first half of the season, but the poor form of our stars in January was a clear sign we needed fresh players.

It is sad that no serious player arrived at the Emirates and it will be interesting to see if the fans would turn on Arteta if we end this campaign without European football again.