It is embarrassing to know non league club outspent Arsenal in January?

The January transfer window was one that some Arsenal fans looked forward to as we continue to rebuild the squad under Mikel Arteta.
We had hoped the club would make some statement signings, but it instead used it as an opportunity to reduce our squad by offloading some players who are surplus to requirements.
Considering the actions of the Premier League clubs who didn’t do well in the first half of the campaign, we probably had the quietest winter transfer window.
But it gets worse when you consider that even non-league sides were more active than we were.
The Sun reveals that Wrexham had a much better January transfer window than Arsenal did.
While we missed out on deals for Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic, Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak and Espanyol’s Raul De Tomas, the report claims Wrexham splashed £300k on Ollie Palmer from AFC Wimbledon as they attempt to get back in the football league.
That is a small figure, but the most important thing is that they needed to fill a spot in their team and did.
We had put in some fine performances in the first half of the season, but the poor form of our stars in January was a clear sign we needed fresh players.
It is sad that no serious player arrived at the Emirates and it will be interesting to see if the fans would turn on Arteta if we end this campaign without European football again.
We did our buying in the summer and our selling/giving away in January. The squad is now really Artetas and we can look foreards to 4th with more optimism than the summer. We have seen that we are competitive with the teams around us and its all down to Arteta to deliver now, if he is upto it.
We are more competitive but also far more stretched. If we lose Partey who is injury prone or Martinelli then what next?
My biggest concern is that we are putting our eggs in one basket with Nketiah and Lacazette and if we fail to get fourth or fifth? Do we chalk this season of as another “transitional” season ? How many chances will Arteta and Edu be given to make us competitive?
Furthermore with the high prices of the Arsenal season tickets will supporters be happy with another season of failure rebranded as a season of transition ?
Time will tell, Reggie..
Im not holding my breath but there are no excuses now why we cant be 4th by May. Leaner squad and Arteta now has his little angels to work with. If he is good enough, the team are. One focus and one direction.
Absolutely right, Reggie.
So what, I am not happy we didn’t get the players we need, but what is the point of buying players for the sake of it. I don’t trust Edu in the transfer market and the fact we have bought an American defender who will never play for Arsenal stinks of a favour for Kroneke. It is what it is, we have in my opinion thrown away the best chance of making top four, The thought of Eleney being a regular for the rest of the season is laughable along with the hapless Xhaka. We have a tough game against Wolves and our recent record is not too clever against them. Lacazette looks like he really doesn’t want to be there. I f we make EL it will be a miracle but eighth three seasons in a row beckons
Suddenly Lacazette looks like he doesn’t want to be here. The same Lacazette y’all praise all he does in any game he plays.
It’s so appalling that y’all can’t even hide your hate for Arteta and your childish way of seeing and saying things.
Some of you arsenal fans grumbles a lot. When signings are made, you grumble, if they are not made, you grumble. What if Edu had brought in ISAk for 90million Euros and becomes a flop? You would also jump and grumble about it. Let’s stay away from this ugly way of being an arsenal fan. It’s time to get behind the boys.
I agree with you and I also think Pepe can do more from the center of the park if given the chance
This January was never about spending money. It was about saving it! It’s difficult to get the players you really need in January. It’s not worth paying so much out if they are not right for the club. Just look where that has got us before.
I am disappointed that we are very light as far as squad depth goes now, but hopefully it will set us up better for the summer having so much to save in wages alone.
As for Auba; I must admit, I am a little shocked. Especially after tying him down last year following a stellar year previously. Something massive has obviously gone wrong between MA and Auba! I think we all know by now that MA doesn’t take no s**t!
Or not very good at dealing with s**t.
Quite likely, that too!
Aubameyang never had the character to be a captain. The fact that he never had any interest in the captain’s duties such as representing the club at the club captain’s meetings or even writing the captain’s column in the game programme suggests he was a poor choice – but that is Arteta’s judgment for you…
We have saved 25 million on his wages alone and I expect us to make further savings when other players leave in the summer. It is essential that we qualify for Europe otherwise we will never attract the players that we need to take us to that next level and if this “period of transition” continues Saka and Smith Rowe will not stick around.
This is a big three and a half months ahead – for Arsenal and for Arteta’s future…
Sorry I forgot to mention that Aubameyang’s form declined as soon as he was made captain…
That is too simplistic, Auba didnt stop performing because he was made captain or because he was given a payrise. It was because we dont play to score goals properly, our attacks are to easily read.
Auba was made Captain by Emery gents, not Arteta. He was a bad choice though and ever since we signed Auba we have failed to qualify for the Champions league. We lost the ability to play in and around the box when we sold Giroud and signed Auba a call wenger got wrong
Disappointed we could not buy a striker we needed as it is an opportunity missed at the same time, I am glad we did not sign anyone for the sake of it otherwise that would just be panic buying. I am sure we will get a top forward in the summer.
Also glad Arteta is getting rid of the deadwoods/players that have not been performing a while now.
if Arteta doesn’t qualify for EL then he has no business managing this club next season. Him and Edu have to be relieved of their duties.
Defo Edu should be sacked anyway and let someone who knows what their doing manage recruitment. Arteta needs Eurpean competition as a bare minimum.
I think where the squad is now is obviously very light, but we now have a core to build around. We have Elneny, Partey and Xhaka back in the fold soon, plus Azeez added into that too. Martinelli can play CF and Saka can play both Left and Right side. Also ESR can play wide left like he did when we tore the Spuds a new one. Pepe could also play as central player, where I think his current skillset might suit him in the prem better.
What we have now done in terms of sales and releases have A. Created room for players like Saliba and Balogun, shame Guendouzi burned his bridges B. Saved a ton of cash to spend in the summer transfer window. Auba alone will save us 25m in wages, added to that Chambers, Kolasinac and so on. Whether or not that extra funds we will gain will be with or without Arteta remains to be seen.
We went all out for Vlahovic for a very good reason to try and beat Juve who were apparently “Broke”. But he had eyes for them and they too for him, we had little chance but at least we tried to beat them to the punch. Players, especially top players in their respective squads are difficult and expensive to get in Jan. One reason being its midway through the season and secondly they too will have to find a replacement which as we know can be difficult.
We can now hope that, In terms of our lighter fixture list, we can get Eurpean football for next season. Then we can get those top players that we need and have made room for in the squad.