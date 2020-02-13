It is far too early to be judging Nicolas Pepe too harshly

Nicolas Pepe needs support and not to be overly criticised.
Nicolas Pepe is one of the more criticised members of the Arsenal starting XI and people forget most of the time that he just moved to England.
After breaking our transfer record to sign him, I can forgive fans for expecting so much so soon from him despite this season being his first in England.
Pepe has shown flashes of his quality, but the Ivorian lacks the consistency to help Arsenal this season, however, it is still very early days.
One game that probably sums up the positive part of his spell at Arsenal this season was when he came off the bench to score two freekicks against Vitoria Guimaraes.
Most of the other time he is being criticized for either ghosting through games, misplacing passes or missing a goal.
For all the criticisms that have been levelled at him, I think that Pepe deserves more credit than he is getting.
We have to remember that the French League isn’t as strong as the Premier League, yet Pepe has managed to do well enough to have scored five goals and provided four assists in his first season here.
Jesse Lingard doesn’t have half of those numbers, while James Maddison has been involved in just three more goals than Pepe has.
For me, Pepe has a lot more to offer to Arsenal and with proper management from Mikel Arteta, he will become an important player for Arsenal.
There will be a time to judge him harshly but that time is not here yet, right now he needs our support and not condemnation.
Unless Pepe’s starts performing consistently asap, Arsenal have to sell him at the end season if they truly want to learn from the mistakes of the previous regime.
Big clubs don’t hang about years on end hoping to FINALLY get some quality from their players. They act quick! Like Pepe, another huge signing at the time in Ozil had a poor first season, we hung on to him for another 6 years, and look what we got in return!
I love Pepe! I think all clubs need a player like him, that have the skill to think outside the box, but if there’s no consistency, then they’re useless.
Arsenal as a team this season hasn’t been near consistent, just sell the whole players instead
Agreed but we also shouldn’t judge a player to quickly…
Manu did that with Di Maria, Depay…now they’re playing amazing football
I completely agree. It’s a tough decision because he clearly has huge potential.
judge a player too quickly its February ? The season Is over in 3 months how many years should we give him ?
Exactly!! 👍
Double exactly!! I’ve been saying we should renege on the deal to sign him, and Lillé can do whatever they like!
Many fans look at stats and think that they know what is wrong and where its wrong.Like the ones who think they understand laca and ozil.
Pepe is a very good player and he should be given time,that is fine.But should he be given chances in the PL to improve or should we start him in the cup games and the Europa league is upto MA.He clearly sees what players are doing the job asked from them.And its time for us to TRUST THE PROCESS.
I trust MA and i will back him
I assume you are joking QD?. Pepe is a real talent but unless he applies himself and works hard off the ball he will never fulfil his undoubted ability. Arteta is no doubt working hard with Pepe to address this problem and hopefully he will make a real contribution next season.