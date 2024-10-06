“It is getting more competitive” Arsenal Women’s Foord discusses the WSL

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 19: Caitlin Foord of Arsenal looks on during the FA Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on November 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

There was a time where the WSL top three—Arsenal, Manchester City, and Chelsea Women—went into games against the other teams sure of a win. However, last season’s results, such as West Ham 2-1 Arsenal, Liverpool 4-3 Chelsea, and Tottenham 1-0 Arsenal, demonstrated this reality. There’s no longer a walkover fixture in the WSL, and Arsenal know all too well about that; they went unbeaten against their fellow title rivals but dropped points against smaller teams last season.

That said, last weekend, if it were not for Daphne van Domselaar’s heroics in Arsenal’s Women’s goal, they could have easily dropped points. Yes, the 1-0 win was a victory, but it wasn’t as comfortable as many expected it to be. The Leicester game should have been a warning to our Gunner women, and Caitlin Foord has rightfully hinted it is. In fact, she claims they now know all too well that there’s no “easy fixture.” She asserts that as the WSL (the women’s game in England) develops, and teams sign players from all over the world, the competition becomes more intense, with any team capable of outwitting the other.

The Matildas star said, “It is getting more competitive; there are more internationals coming into the league and not just the top three. Every single team is getting stronger; even in the championship, it is getting better and closer, and the margins are getting finer there.

“A team like Leicester, maybe a few years ago we would have won by a big margin; now it’s not the case. We have seen last season that teams take points from the top teams, and that is the growth of the league. It is almost that anyone can win on any given day, and we have to be at our best in every game.”

I believe that the WSL has evolved to the point where teams need to approach every game as if it were a final. Yes, he successfully executed this strategy against Leicester, but Jonas Eidevall is no longer able to make drastic lineup changes simply because he believes his opponent isn’t as formidable. Each matchday he needs to field his strongest 11 and go for that win, because that’s the only way this league campaign ends in glory.

Arsenal welcome Everton to the Emirates today, in their 3rd WSL counter of the season. Everton have yet to score a WSL goal in this new season, and sit bottom of the table alongside newly promoted Crystal Palace. I would expect a lot of goals on Arsenal’s scoresheet today, but you never know do you?!

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

