It is great to see Arteta embracing rotation at last with five changes against Forest

It was refreshing to see Arteta finally rotating the Squad.

As we may all know now, the Gunners got their Premier League campaign back on track with a comprehensive win against Nottingham Forest. The win was a first in a while for the Gunners after a few game weeks of despair in the PL.

This poor run had seen us fall nine points behind the table topping Liverpool and meant that we could not afford any slip ups if we are going to be thereabout for the title come the end of the campaign.

Ahead of the Forest game, they were no margins for any more errors due to how fatal dropped points could be for our season. This is a reason why we would’ve been shocked to see Arteta go with a much changed starting lineup against the Tricky Trees.

A few eyebrows would’ve been raised at the amount of changes that was made by Mikel Arteta. We have come to know the Spaniard as a manager who doesn’t like too many changes being made to his starting eleven, he prefers a settled group of players to play consistently week in week out with few adjustments.

This has made him a subject of critique at times due his late substitutions and minimum changes to the starting lineup. Against Nottingham Forest we saw Arteta making five changes to the team that played Chelsea a fortnight ago, bringing in the likes of Jorginho, Jesus, Merino, Calafiori and Trossard into the side.

It didn’t take long for one of those changes to make a minor contribution when Jorginho lifted the ball into Saka in the build up to the first goal.

We have been clamoring for this sort of squad management from the boss so that we can be proactive in managing our injuries, a player like Havertz who has played every game this season needs more rest and I’m glad that Arteta handed this to him and some other players against Forest!

BENJAMIN KENNETH.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…