‘It is happening’ – Wright believes Arsenal’s players are ‘starting to believe’

Ian Wright is thoroughly impressed by what he is seeing from Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side of late, and claims that the players are finally ‘starting to believe’ in themselves.

The Gunners are hitting top form at present, playing some intricate football in the final third, and are looking menacingly for many defences.

We scored three goals against a gritty Watford side who were fighting for their Premier League life at the weekend, and all three goals came through hard work and neat team play, and former Arsenal striker Wright picked our Martin Odegaard’s goal in particular as one which showed exactly how confident the team is playing at present.

“We have to mention Odegaard as well, did you see Odegaard for that first goal?” Wright said on his own Wrighty’s House podcast. “The backheel he did to get in and then to finish. Odegaard man, he’s floating on the pitch at the moment, he’s floating over the grass.

“Everything you see about the way Saka is playing, Martinelli’s finish, the way Odegaard is playing. It is happening, there is a vibe and they are starting to believe.”

The team is clearly thriving off the energy in and around the dressing room at present, and the fans are very-much feeling every minute of it. The players celebrations are passionate, and this team can only profit from every bit of what is going on in that dressing room and on the pitch at present.

To think we are thriving with such a young squad is true credit to Arteta, and it isn’t just the players who ‘are starting to believe’, so are us fans. I haven’t heard #ArtetaOut for a while, although we still have the outspoken Piers Morgan spouting his nonsense…

