It is likely that Gyokeres will not fly out with Arsenal squad this weekend

Arsenal have shown a strong intent to complete the signing of Viktor Gyokeres as soon as possible, with the club working diligently to bring the Swedish striker into their squad. The urgency behind the move has been evident in recent days, as Mikel Arteta’s side aimed to finalise the transfer quickly, hoping that Gyokeres could travel with the team for the next stage of their pre-season campaign.

Negotiations have accelerated significantly since the beginning of the week, and reports indicate that Arsenal have made Gyokeres their primary attacking target. The club view him as the final piece needed to complete their squad for the upcoming season, and they remain focused on concluding the transfer without delay.

Arsenal Push for Swift Resolution

Gyokeres is reportedly just as keen on the move, having made it clear that Arsenal are the club he wants to join during this window. That mutual interest has helped push talks forward, and both parties are believed to be close to reaching an agreement. Arsenal’s ambition to have the player involved in their pre-season preparations underlines how important the club consider this signing.

In the coming weeks, Arsenal intend to complete the transfer as quickly as possible. However, despite their best efforts, a recent report indicates that the striker will not be part of the travelling squad for their upcoming training phase. This development may come as a disappointment to the coaching staff and fans alike, who were hoping for his immediate involvement.

Absence from Pre-Season Squad Confirmed

According to Sport Witness, Gyokeres is now not expected to be on the plane with the squad as they travel for the next stage of their pre-season preparations. This delay is seen as a logistical setback, though it does not suggest that the transfer has stalled entirely.

Arsenal have invested significant effort into securing this signing and continues to work towards concluding the deal as soon as possible. With pre-season underway, the club remain hopeful that Gyokeres will officially become part of the squad within a matter of days, strengthening their attacking options ahead of the new campaign.

