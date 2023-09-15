It is looking like Arsenal could be busy in the January Transfer Window

Although everyone is talking about Arsenal signing Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande in January after their unsuccessful attempt in the summer, there is another transfer priority the club could have if reports regarding Thomas Partey are genuine.

As per Football Transfers, the Ghana international, who is currently sidelined due to an injury sustained during training a few weeks ago, discussed his future with Mikel Arteta. During that meeting, the two (Arteta and Partey) apparently agreed that accepting offers for his signature during the winter transfer window was best for his future. Juventus are already interested in his services; they see him as Paul Pogba’s replacement.

With Partey possibly leaving, don’t you believe it is critical that the Gunners sign a midfielder?

They should, as there is a notion that even with the signing of Declan Rice, they should have bought another top central midfielder.

Although Rice has given Arsenal’s central midfield fresh energy, Thomas Partey, when fit, remains an important member of the Arsenal midfield and might be the ideal replacement for the ex-West Ham man when he needs a rest.

Partey leaving and no top central midfielder being signed as his replacement will weaken Arsenal; there’s no doubt about that. There’s no need to take risks when there’s a lot at stake.

So other than Ousmane, expect another top central midfielder to join Arsenal in the winter transfer window.

Daniel O

