It is looking more likely every day that Osimhen is going to Arsenal’s marquee signing

We, the Gooners, are confident that Arsenal will strengthen its attack before the 2024–25 season kicks off. This transfer window, we knew about signing Riccardo Calafiori for the defense even before we got him, and we’re aware that Mikel Merino will be joining to bolster the midfield. But, interestingly, the new addition to Arsenal’s attack is still a bit of a mystery.

It appears that the Gunners decision-makers are keeping things low-key before making a big move for their attack. Well, that’s what we Arsenal fans should hope for, right? Towards the end of last week and over the weekend, there were some mentions of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

It seemed like Arsenal was finally looking to get a sense of the Serie A side’s willingness to part ways with the striker. Chelsea and Napoli had no breakthrough in the negotiations, so the Blues have decided to sign Samu Omorodion from Atletico Madrid instead.

With Napoli not planning to keep Osimhen, speculation has risen about whether they’d allow Arsenal to get him on loan. So with Osimhen on loan or even on a permanent basis, could he be the mysterious forward—the one Arsenal are working behind the scenes to recruit?

Osimhen Napoli’s Serie A stats include:

2020/21: 24 games, 10 goals, 3 assists

2021/22: 27 games, 14 goals, 2 assists

2022/23: 32 games, 26 goals, 4 assists

2023/24: 25 games, 15 goals, 3 assists

Do you want him to come over to the Emirates Stadium and be Kai Havertz’s deputy?

I am now feeling that Arteta will be saving this announcement as his marquee signing for the end of the transfer window, don’t you?

