It is looking more likely every day that Osimhen is going to Arsenal’s marquee signing

We, the Gooners, are confident that Arsenal will strengthen its attack before the 2024–25 season kicks off. This transfer window, we knew about signing Riccardo Calafiori for the defense even before we got him, and we’re aware that Mikel Merino will be joining to bolster the midfield. But, interestingly, the new addition to Arsenal’s attack is still a bit of a mystery.
It appears that the Gunners decision-makers are keeping things low-key before making a big move for their attack. Well, that’s what we Arsenal fans should hope for, right? Towards the end of last week and over the weekend, there were some mentions of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.
It seemed like Arsenal was finally looking to get a sense of the Serie A side’s willingness to part ways with the striker. Chelsea and Napoli had no breakthrough in the negotiations, so the Blues have decided to sign Samu Omorodion from Atletico Madrid instead.
With Napoli not planning to keep Osimhen, speculation has risen about whether they’d allow Arsenal to get him on loan. So with Osimhen on loan or even on a permanent basis, could he be the mysterious forward—the one Arsenal are working behind the scenes to recruit?
Osimhen Napoli’s Serie A stats include:
2020/21: 24 games, 10 goals, 3 assists
2021/22: 27 games, 14 goals, 2 assists
2022/23: 32 games, 26 goals, 4 assists
2023/24: 25 games, 15 goals, 3 assists
Do you want him to come over to the Emirates Stadium and be Kai Havertz’s deputy?
I am now feeling that Arteta will be saving this announcement as his marquee signing for the end of the transfer window, don’t you?
sam P
the key stat you state is ‘games’, not been fit for a full campaign for any season over the last 4 years – unavailable too often to plan around, especially for £100m and massive wages
I’m a Nigerian but trust me, the Swedish guy all the way. Complete and all round.
Osimehin is from my country, he is a good CF anyday for Arsenal but his injury record isn’t encouraging for a player of 100m.
Victor Gyokeres/Isak have better goals return than him and less injury prone. I don’t Arsenal paying 100m for any player this summer except their overall player sales is up to 80m because of PFF rule.
So if we sign him at the end of the transfer window we’ll be told he needs a couple of weeks to get fit and used to our system that’ll means he misses 4 or 5 games , not ideal. I know transfer dealings are complicated but the signing of a striker should’ve been done much earlier.
yes the transition to PL and Arsenal system takes time, more likely months rather a couple of weeks, very unlikely to be done before PL season starts, not ideal, not what Edu/Arteta would have planned for, so unlike the headline here ‘looking more unlikely every day’ Osimhen will be marquee signing
With what money exactly? We can’t even offload Nketia or Nelson…
There will be no new signings until these two leave, and if they don’t leave, then there will be no new signings, period.
It’s simple maths…