“It is my duty.” Mikel Arteta defends his rant against Newcastle United

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has defended his outburst after his team’s defeat to Newcastle at the weekend.

The Spaniard’s team felt aggrieved when Newcastle was awarded a goal that he believed should have been disallowed.

The ball had crossed the line before the only goal of the game, and Arteta was furious after the match.

The manager labelled the decision to allow the goal to stand a “disgrace,” and surprisingly, Arsenal issued a statement in support of their manager.

However, there have been critics of the manager’s outburst and the club’s decision to back him.

Ahead of his team’s next game, Arteta has defended his actions.

“It is my duty to stand in front of the cameras and give a very clear and honest assessment of what happens in the game, this is what I did – reflect very openly about how I think the team played and how the game was conditioned by the decisions that were made,” said Arteta in his pre-match press conference for their Champions League game with Sevilla, as quoted by Euro Sport.

“It’s my duty to defend my players, support my players, support my club in the best possible way and that is what I’m going to do time after time.

“When I use the words I do in the media it’s because I feel strongly about them. One thing is my duty to you guys [the media], and one is as a coach. Nothing special, nothing different, I will do it – and the club will do it – again and again until this is right.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We will stand our ground regarding this issue and fans are also in support of the club and its manager.

Those in charge of these key decisions must do better and get it right all the time instead of costing us points.