It is negligence If Arsenal do not sign a proper striker this month

The vast majority of Arsenal fans are just that—fans. They are not managers or licensed coaches, but that does not mean they cannot see what is wrong with Arsenal right now. You really do not need to be Pep Guardiola to see what the team desperately needs: a proper elite striker.
Former managers and players are saying exactly the same thing. Just do a search on the internet, and you will find an abundance of former professionals all saying the same. It is not just Gooners who are screaming out for a striker, but for some reason, that does not seem to be part of the thinking at the Emirates.
Do we really think that Kai Havertz will supply the goals to lift silverware this season? Or Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, or whoever else Mikel Arteta puts in the number nine position?
It is so glaringly obvious what Arsenal is missing, and yet it has not been addressed properly since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left the club. I cannot, for the life of me, understand why not.
It has to be said: it really is negligence if we do not sign a proper striker this month.
I get the arguments about the January transfer window, but other elite clubs have gone out in the winter window and strengthened. Man City is doing it right now, for example.
Ask yourself this: would an elite striker have scored the goals that Havertz has missed recently? The misses against Manchester United and Newcastle United were almost criminal, especially in yesterday’s game against United.
There is a direct correlation between success and goals—it always has been and always will be. Therefore, if you do not have an elite striker, you are very unlikely to win any major silverware.
Remember, every trophy we have ever won—including our most recent trophy, the FA Cup—we had a top striker up front. It is no coincidence that we have fallen short in recent seasons while lacking that striker.
Yes, we had the goals last season, but we won nothing because, when the crucial moments required a killer in front of goal, we did not have one.
Anyway, enough of my whining. Let me know in the comments your opinion on this subject.
Some on here told us this season Havertz will outscore Haaland. Their projection was 26 goals.
He is Arsenal highest score yes but I dont see how is that a complement, a player can score 1 goal and be club’s highest goalscorer if they have only one goal.
Someone here yesterday made a comparison with Nikola Pepe. It’s true it’s not his fault the club paid so much for him. He will do what he is capable of. He might even be the victim of micro management.
That to me sums up our fanbase
Arrogance
Thinking we are better then we are
Jesus is injured again and Havertz’s finishing was shocking yesterday
But it would be a miracle if Kroenke sanctions a new CF purchase this month, because he’s spent almost £800m for player transfers without any major trophy in return
Arteta would likely have to promote a youngster to deputize with Havertz and hopefully Nwaneri will return soon to do the job
imo, the only way ownership sanctions a new CF (or significant funds for any addition) is if the top four is seen to be in major jeopardy by not doing so.
If that’s the case, I hope Jesus’ injury isn’t serious
@Gai
Owners can sign CF in January depending on their target for the season. It has not been made open the target set for Arteta. Imo, by end of season it would become clearer based on how the Kroenke rates Arteta’s performance, either they renew his contract or let him go. It’s almost certain after five years Arteta’s performance will be analysed because the Kroenkes are business people. You don’t spend millions on buying players without expecting trophy/targets/Results.
Personally as a fan, after five years with a coach without a major trophy, I will like a gamble on another coach. Arteta is Arsenal coach today because they took a chance with him despite him lacking in experience.
You’re right. The transfer window is still open, so anything could happen
Do need to point out that shame on those who abused Havertz family on social media
And if any are Gooners you dont deserve to see your team win
Even threatening to kill his wife’s unborn child. How sick can you get? Police have been informed and are investigating.
I would not consider those things human beings let alone Arsenal supporters.
He is doing his best, it is not his fault he is not good enough.
That is terrible. The price of fame for being a professional footballer. How sickening
The world’s gone mad Jax!!
I just hope they find the culprit t(s) name and shame him or her, ban them from every football ground in the country and give them a long custodial sentence.
Claiming to be Arsenal fans
I hope Wednesday we all get behind him
Counter productive not too
Atmosphere at Emirates been shocking recently by the way
Wishing evil on Kai Havertz and family or any other player should be strongly condemned and simply unacceptable.
I still feel if Arteta utilized the funds for last summer transfer window wisely, we wouldn’t be crying for a striker at this point in the season.