It is negligence If Arsenal do not sign a proper striker this month

The vast majority of Arsenal fans are just that—fans. They are not managers or licensed coaches, but that does not mean they cannot see what is wrong with Arsenal right now. You really do not need to be Pep Guardiola to see what the team desperately needs: a proper elite striker.

Former managers and players are saying exactly the same thing. Just do a search on the internet, and you will find an abundance of former professionals all saying the same. It is not just Gooners who are screaming out for a striker, but for some reason, that does not seem to be part of the thinking at the Emirates.

Do we really think that Kai Havertz will supply the goals to lift silverware this season? Or Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, or whoever else Mikel Arteta puts in the number nine position?

It is so glaringly obvious what Arsenal is missing, and yet it has not been addressed properly since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left the club. I cannot, for the life of me, understand why not.

It has to be said: it really is negligence if we do not sign a proper striker this month.

I get the arguments about the January transfer window, but other elite clubs have gone out in the winter window and strengthened. Man City is doing it right now, for example.

Ask yourself this: would an elite striker have scored the goals that Havertz has missed recently? The misses against Manchester United and Newcastle United were almost criminal, especially in yesterday’s game against United.

There is a direct correlation between success and goals—it always has been and always will be. Therefore, if you do not have an elite striker, you are very unlikely to win any major silverware.

Remember, every trophy we have ever won—including our most recent trophy, the FA Cup—we had a top striker up front. It is no coincidence that we have fallen short in recent seasons while lacking that striker.

Yes, we had the goals last season, but we won nothing because, when the crucial moments required a killer in front of goal, we did not have one.

Anyway, enough of my whining. Let me know in the comments your opinion on this subject.