It is never a positive that Arsenal are not playing in Europe…

Last season I commended Rob Holding for stepping up as a leader, and maintain he’s at an age where he will get better.
Yet I wonder if Vieira would have looked at the ‘positives’ of having zero European Football?
What about a Tony Adams? He would be having honest conversations in training, insisting that 8th is simply not good enough for The Arsenal.
Thierry Henry would be embarrassed to represent the worst Gunners squad in a quarter of a century.
These were men with a winning DNA who, while accepting you can lose at sport; you don’t let standards drop.
Hence, I just named three captains who never finished outside the top 4 under Arsene Wenger.
There’s been comparisons with us and Chelsea in 2017.
The year before the Blues had finished 10th. So in 12 months, they had transformed from mid table to Champions.
This is the narrative that many (including Holding) are using to suggest that our form will improve without the distraction of The Champions League or Europa. It allows our manager more time on the training pitch where he has more days to focus solely on one opponent.
Context though is key,
Antonio Conte was joining a group of winners. They imploded under Mourinho, but the season before had won the Premiership comfortably.
That’s a big difference in comparison to a squad who simply haven’t been near the top 4 in years.
On top of changing managers, Abramovich responded by adversity by re investing.
Big money was spent on Ake, Luiz, Alonso, Kante and Curado.
They were joining a Terry, Courtois, Willian, Costa and Hazard.
We are not buying a Kante and don’t have a Hazard waiting for him.
In comparison, with two weeks of ao off-season to go, it doesn’t seem we will be investing enough to dramatically improve our league position.
I maintain our net spend will be between 50/80 million which isn’t enough considering how many points we were behind Man City (where’s that loan we took out?)
Man United for example are buying a Sancho and Varane so common sense says that gap will grow.
If you’re not going to make that signing that can make a difference (shock – Sterling and Grealish didn’t join us) then it needs to come from coaching.
One thing we do have is great youngsters. They though need to be taught the correct ethos and principles.
Under no circumstances can they be told that 8th Is okay for a club our size.
There can be no justification for that.
Even me as a Gooner, when I get accused of being negative, I simply agree because we should be negative about our worst team in 25 years.
We should demand more.
Being positive for the sake of it won’t change that
If you accept mediocrity, that’s what you get back.
I just hope Holding, as one of our few leaders, isn’t doing that.
Dan
Let’s celebrate once ben white puts on the Arsenal shirt. The xhaka stay is the worst ever because this club need to improve not sinking like titanic. Rob is not a problem.
Xhaka still here but really gone. Will leave for a compromise deal at end of the window.
Latest news saying new deal until 2025 with wage increase.
Really hope it’s not true.
The silver lining is we’ll have more preparation time for the EPL matches
Arteta’s detractors must remain calm and stay positive, because Arteta will have no excuse if he fails in November or December
The board have also been listening to your moans, because they’ve spent around 80 M in one month for Tavares, Lokonga and White. There will be more new players, so stop your negativity FFS
How will you judge whether he fails or not in Nov/Dec? Position on the Table?
Just curious
He said he’d judge MA after the end of last season based on the whole season. We ended 8th and the he said he’ll judge him by this December.
He shifts goal posts all the time.
Reality is MA may come good but not from his coaching ability at all, but by the cheque book.
We will see in the coming season. Players have to show the ambition & spirit & mentality of a top 4 club.
Same goes for the board, owner, and manager.
Unless the tactics and negative football changes our results likely will not change.
Too negative an article by far.
Look, I do agree that based on Prem positions we DO have the worst squad since before AW came, That cannot be sensibly disputed.
BUT, after Whites signing, we have a far better squad now than last Christmans, as results prior and since show so well and that is the more sensible comparison, surely!
Comparing now with a 25 year period does us no favours. We need to be rational, not negative and plan ahead, not look backward.
IMO- others will violently disagree, as is their right – we are firmly on the up, albeit from a low base but constant moaning and “woe, woe and thrice woe” type comments do us no good. Do they!
As supporters, I firmly suggest we ALL SUPPORT and CEASE wailing and “woe is me” comments!
If you think the single signing of Ben White makes us that much better then it may be time for a head test, jon!
This article emphasizes the scale of work and change that this squad needs to at least get into the top four again.
You can brush things under the carpet as much as you want but eventually you’ll just nee a higher ceiling!