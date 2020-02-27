It is not a one way street, Arsenal have developed world class players

Arsenal has a long history of signing and developing youngsters into great players.
A lot has been made about Arsenal letting Serge Gnabry leave who has since gone onto great things at Bayern Munich but it does seem there is very little balance being offered up.
There has been a long list of Arsenal youngsters, both signed and brought through the academy, that has done very well with the club, right now there is Gabriel Martinelli and Matteo Guendouzi, both signed for little money that are worth a hell of a lot more and of course Bukayo Saka who could be a superstar.
Here are just a few more to get your teeth stuck into.
Cesc Fabregas
Signed as a teenager making his debut at just 16 and has had an illustrious career winning everything including a world cup.
Nicolas Anelka
Joined as a 17-year-old and won the Premier League before leaving after a couple of seasons and went on to win a ton of silverware.
Kolo Toure
Signed at 20 for just £150,000 and became an invincible and went on to win the Premier League title with Man City.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Signed as a teenager and now a Champions League winner
Gael Clichy
Another teenager signed and he has won three Premier League titles, one with Arsenal and two with Man City.
Ashely Cole
Arguably one of the best full-backs ever in the Premier League with more trophies than Tottenham in his cabinet.
I could go on and on, for example, Tony Adams, Liam Brady, Charlie George, all players that were either signed as teenagers or came through the academy, won a hatful of medals and became stars of the game.
So, Arsenal has let some youngsters go that went on to better things but so has every top club on the planet, no club has a monopoly on getting it right and Arsenal can be proud of the number of youngsters that they have developed in comparison to other top clubs.
It is not a one-way street.
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
Martin, you have it right when you say “so have every top club on the planet”! I often look into other clubs fan sites and those who do not do so can easily think we Gooners behave differently from other fans. I can tell you with certainty-though of course YOU AND PAT ALREADY KNOW – that Gooners have no monopoly of gloom, hype, excitement, hasty unthinking comments, wise thoughts or to put it more succinctly ,HUMANS, just like us. Comforting, in a perverse way. They even have my equivalents, God help them!
I think right now we have the best crop of young players for some considerable time past.
Jon, as two oldies, we could go back and name many, many more youngsters that The Arsenal have made into excellent players:
Liam Brady – Jon Sammels – Geordie Armstrong – David Price – David Hillier – Ray Parlour – David Rocastle – John Radford…the list goes on and on and on and also depends, of course, on what age youngsters are deemed to have become older players.
Likewise, we have made some real bloomers as well and, as Martin seems to indicates, this must be the way with every single club in the world- Peter Marinello was always my biggest regret from Arsenal as a “big club” point of view, more so than any other players that slipped through our fingers.
The latest crop of younger players are very exciting and, under the guidance of MA, they have every chance of becoming as good as Fabregas, Brady or Rocastle…they have a marvellous mentor and coach, along with their god given personal abilities.
OT Jon – not sure if you saw my reply to you while discussing the discussion regarding Man. City ? Despite our never ending Arsenal disagreements, our personal views on values (whether right or wrong of course!!!) seem to be in line with each other….funny old world wouldn’t you say?
Nice list, although I would definitely disagree about the Ox’s development at Arsenal.
He was signed as an exciting prospect, and if anything, plateaued whilst at Arsenal. It’s only since working under Klopp that he’s been delivering on that early potential.