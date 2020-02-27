It is not a one way street, Arsenal have developed world class players

Arsenal has a long history of signing and developing youngsters into great players.

A lot has been made about Arsenal letting Serge Gnabry leave who has since gone onto great things at Bayern Munich but it does seem there is very little balance being offered up.

There has been a long list of Arsenal youngsters, both signed and brought through the academy, that has done very well with the club, right now there is Gabriel Martinelli and Matteo Guendouzi, both signed for little money that are worth a hell of a lot more and of course Bukayo Saka who could be a superstar.

Here are just a few more to get your teeth stuck into.

Cesc Fabregas

Signed as a teenager making his debut at just 16 and has had an illustrious career winning everything including a world cup.

Nicolas Anelka

Joined as a 17-year-old and won the Premier League before leaving after a couple of seasons and went on to win a ton of silverware.

Kolo Toure

Signed at 20 for just £150,000 and became an invincible and went on to win the Premier League title with Man City.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Signed as a teenager and now a Champions League winner

Gael Clichy

Another teenager signed and he has won three Premier League titles, one with Arsenal and two with Man City.

Ashely Cole

Arguably one of the best full-backs ever in the Premier League with more trophies than Tottenham in his cabinet.

I could go on and on, for example, Tony Adams, Liam Brady, Charlie George, all players that were either signed as teenagers or came through the academy, won a hatful of medals and became stars of the game.

So, Arsenal has let some youngsters go that went on to better things but so has every top club on the planet, no club has a monopoly on getting it right and Arsenal can be proud of the number of youngsters that they have developed in comparison to other top clubs.

It is not a one-way street.