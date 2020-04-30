It is not all doom and gloom for Arsenal fans despite the bad PR

You would think that Arsenal is a club in meltdown, pay cut fiasco, absent owner, financial losses mounting up, players breaking social distancing, our best player not signing a new contract, young stars not signing new contracts and so forth.

But you know, every club has the exact same issues, some more than others for sure but huge issues nonetheless.

Compare us with the so-called most valuable club in England, Tottenham.

They have players breaking social distancing rules, in fact, their manager did the same and actually encouraged it, they have high profile stars that will be out of contract this summer, at least with us there is a year left on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s contract. None of their players has agreed to any form of pay cut to my knowledge, they even shamelessly furloughed their staff until the backlash from their own players and fans forced a humiliating climbdown.

Then throw in the financial impact, I know I would rather be in Arsenal’s shoes right now, no one wants a billion-pound white elephant sat there doing nothing.

I could go on, you get the picture and it is not just that lot. Those Chelsea players really did themselves proud rejecting a pay cut across the board, Liverpool will never erase the memory that they also furloughed their staff.

Then what about when it does all finally return to normality, there is no guarantee that even the clubs with bottomless pits of money, Chelsea and Man City, will be able to freely go and spend money as they did before.

Clubs are going to have to be sensible and frugal and the one thing about Arsenal is that they are frugal with their money, mainly because there is a huge lack of it for a top-six team.

However, in my opinion, Arsenal is well placed because of the abundance of brilliant young talent we have. I would argue that our youngsters stand up against the very best in the Premier League and that puts us in a great position to hit the ground running without spending any significant money in the next transfer window.

The club owns the Emirates without any debt and has cash reserves, well, so it has been claimed.

I agree it is not great right now but in comparison to most other teams I feel Arsenal is not in bad shape, the players appear to be united under Mikel Arteta and I am sure that Aubameyang, Saka, Martinelli etc will sign new contracts.

Yeah, I would rather be in our current state than almost any other team in the Premier League when everything is taken into consideration.