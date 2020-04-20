It is not just about money for Arsenal target Thomas Partey

Arsenal will have to do more work than they probably imagined if they want to land Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey.

This isn’t just because the Madrid side will not want to sell their top star, but because of the player’s loyalty to the Spanish side.

Partey has emerged as a top target of the Gunners in recent months and Mikel Arteta seems to have plans to land him in the summer.

Arsenal isn’t the only team looking to sign Partey with other top European teams considering a move for the midfielder who came through the ranks at the Madrid side.

Partey isn’t the highest-paid player at the club and that explains why his release clause is at less than £50 million, but the player is still loyal to the Madrid side.

Spanish media outlet Marca has praised his loyalty to the Madrid side and even claimed there are so few players who possess the loyalty that he has towards Atletico.

The report claims: “However, he is in no rush to line his pockets, despite numerous big clubs showing interest, and is happy to focus on helping his team to the best of his ability, instead of opting for a big payday elsewhere, something quite admirable in today’s game.

“His loyalty and unwillingness to betray the club which he feels has helped him grow as both a player and a person is what sets Thomas apart from many other modern-day footballers.

“For now, it’s a matter of waiting for Atletico to offer him the deal that many feel he deserves.”