It is not just at Arsenal where Mustafi was a huge failure

Shkodran Mustafi is set to spend an extended time on the substitutes’ bench again even though he plays for lowly Schalke 04 now.

He ended his contract at Arsenal to join the German relegation battlers at the start of the second half of this season.

Sead Kolasinac also joined them from the Gunners and they expected both experienced players to help them get back to form and win their relegation battle.

However, they have remained 15 points off safety and have won just one game all season.

Mustafi and Kolasinac have been a part of Schalke’s effort to survive relegation since they moved to the club, however, a new report claims Mustafi might not play for them again this season.

They dropped the defender for the Bundesliga game against Bayer Leverkusen for sporting reasons and Bild reports that he will struggle to be selected in this campaign again.

The report says the defender hasn’t impressed the club’s latest manager, Dimitrios Grammozis and that means he will probably not get another chance before this season ends.

Mustafi has struggled since he moved to Arsenal in 2016 and was never the defender the Gunners thought they were signing when he joined them from Valencia.

Playing regularly for Schalke would have helped him to earn a summer move to another top team, but this latest development means he has a fight in his hands to get a new team.