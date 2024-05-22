It is obvious after April’s great form that Arsenal have no need of a new left back

Even though we usually talk about the Arsenal of 2024 as a different animal, it’s commendable how they stepped up in the final weeks of the season to make the title race exciting until PL D-Day. April has always been a tricky month for our Gunners, as seen below…
2021/22:
Palace 3-0 Arsenal (L)
Arsenal 1-2 Brighton (L)
Southampton 1-0 Arsenal (L)
2022/23:
Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal (D)
West Ham 2-2 Arsenal (D)
Arsenal 3-3 Southampton (D)
Man City 4-1 Arsenal (L)
Why do Arsenal struggle in April?@David_Ornstein says it’s a consistent trait that goes back way beyond the Mikel Arteta era…
Well, this time around, apart from the loss to Aston Villa, Arsenal had a perfect run in their fixtures from April until the end of the season. All the Gunners contributed to this amazing run, but Takehiro Tomiyasu, an unsung hero, deserves special recognition for his outstanding performance at left back.
The left back has been a bit of a worry this season, but when it really counted during the PL Run, the Japan international stepped up and made a big impact on the left-hand side both defensively and offensively.
Tomi has shown his ability to play various positions as a Gunner, as well as his strong defensive skills. He played as a left back in the last five league games for Arsenal, all of which ended in victories. He definitely would’ve played in the last six games, but unfortunately, an injury kept him out of the 2-0 victory against the Wolves back in April.
During the PL run-in, Tomi has really come into his own, confidently breaking into the box and becoming a valuable goal-scoring option for Arsenal. Last Sunday, in a game that Arsenal really couldn’t afford to lose, Everton was leading heading into halftime. But then, out of nowhere, Tomiyasu stepped up and struck the ball, finding the back of the net to restore parity before the break. What a goal!
A lot of people were really impressed by Tomiyasu’s goal in that game. He’s still a defender, but he’s got quite the confident shot for a decisive finish. Tomiyasu is not only versatile, but he also has strong defensive skills and is effective at attacking when 100% fit. He also shows great resilience during high-pressure periods.
If Tomiyasu keeps up his performance, he’ll definitely be a valuable asset for Arsenal next season. There’s been quite a bit of discussion about who will be playing left-back next season. So apparently there’s some buzz about a potential new left-back coming in. There’s also talk about Jurrien Timber being considered the first choice for the position moving forward. But hey, why not give Tomiyasu a shot at LB?
Who knows? He might just make the position his own, like White did at RB.
Daniel O
We have great players on paper with Tomiyasu and even Partey but inconsistency in fitness is the worry. With Timber back, we might seem assured there, but we can never be sure how ready Timber is to go on and play for 90 minutes. If both Tomiyasu and Timber suffer setbacks again at the same time, we’re back to level 1 basically. We need to get at least one LB, not the world class signing but a decent and fit one. Rumors of Hato and Kardioglu seems to be circulating and I would love to have either of them.
Kiwior is perfectly fine as a back up
Not sure the question over Timber has he had a major injury not the niggles that Tomi had.
Good thing is Arteta has got lots of cover now at the back
Midfield I think he needs to try Zinch who is naturally left footed as Partey is too injury prone and Jorginho can’t seem to play too many matches in a row…. Zinch plays midfield for his country !!
And one more upfront. Ideally a goal poacher as we have plenty of wizards in the team already
For Zinch to play in the midfield, Rice has to be brought deeper at 6, that may not be such a great idea as Rice has been great going front. I would try Zinch once in the left or right 8 positions as he certainly has the tools to unlock a defense.
I think it’s time to move on Zinchenko. 2 years left on his contract, a lot of times we’ve conceded because of his unawareness. I think he’s the weak link in our otherwise rock solid defense.
Also he’s still got resale value. We need to sell players when they are in need.
Good is the enemy of great
Short-sightedness is a curse
But good and fit will be better than great and injured. I would want Arsenal to seriously look at the fitness of the players they might want to bring in coming window. I wouldn’t want to see Arsenal sign another world class player like Partey who will play no more than 10 games a season.
Yet, if you check Partey’s time at AM, he was virtually injury free I believe.
Look at Timber and how could anyone have visualised him sitting out a, nigh on, complete season and what effect that might have on his future?
I’m sure any signing is put through the most vigorous health and fitness examination, but, sometimes, the rigours of our PL does affect players and their bodies.
Agree, Partey was an unfortunate one. He only missed like 5 or 6 games when at AM?
I understand it’s a bit hit or miss when it comes to fitness, but whatever wizardry Arsenal can utilize in scouting fit talents, I want them to go for it. That’s the only way we are ever winning over city as we can’t have world class bench warmers in the team, no world class player would just sit and wait for their turn to play like how City makes them. We need to have superbly fit bench, as well as the starting XI.
It’s easier said than done though, I agree.
Looking back over the season, it would be interesting to see how we compare to the other clubs regarding their injury problems.
Pool certainly had a horrendous time, along with Brentford and Palace.
If its of interest, I’ll try and find out – any takers?
Season
Club
Total Injuries
Games Missed Through Injury
Current Injuries
Chelsea
54
309
8
Newcastle
38
258
8
Brentford
21
255
6
Manchester United
35
233
11
Liverpool
34
221
3
Tottenham Hotspur
37
182
6
Brighton & Hove Albion
20
159
9
Aston Villa
12
123
8
Crystal Palace
12
116
6
Arsenal
21
114
1
Arsenal were tenth worst affected
Tomi isn’t good enough to start and is no more than a squad player. Plus he’ll be injured most of the time.
We need to get rid of Kiwior.
He’s as slow as an oil tanker turning.
At least we will have Timber back.
fantastic to see Arsenal buck the trend and get better and better as the season went on, finishing in Man C style of multiple wins in a row when it matters most, the ingredients of champions
that said the one area of concern for me in that run in was Left Back, it felt to me like our weak spot, vulnerable and targeted by opponents, if there was a slip up in our run-in it felt like it was coming from there, I was extra nervous each time Zinc started
there is a reason for that, so I would not agree April proves no need to strengthen at Left Back
As much as I’ve been looking forward to Timber returning, either at left back or midfield, I’ve always been impressed with Tomiyasu at left back. Even though his predominant foot is his right, he has shown to be equally good with his left foot, being able to cross with either. In my opinion, Zinchenko has never impressed in that position but once moving forward into midfield he has shown more effectiveness there. For me, Tomiyasu is now our first choice left back and we have more than adequate cover in this position.
It is safe and realistic to say Zinny should be moved on..
I would have loved to see him at left side of midfield while Rice seat deep, but I don’t see Arteta changing how Rice plays as box to box. He was great going forward last season and contributing to goals.
Zinny also lacks physicality to play in midfield he doesn’t have Odegard’s aggression and pressing to recover possession when he loses it. Arsenal needs a midfield pivot because Pathey is injury prone and should be sold. I don’t see Jorginho having enough in him for next season his legs are tiring.
We have enough cover for left back but Hato won’t be a bad idea Incase of injury
I have to give both Tomiyasu and Kiwior huge credit for stepping in during the 2024 fixtures and add that I’d like to get a look at Timber in that position Defensively Tomi and Kiwi were adequate cover but I feel we could have a place for a more attacking fullback from that position as I think Martinelli needs the help