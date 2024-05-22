It is obvious after April’s great form that Arsenal have no need of a new left back

Even though we usually talk about the Arsenal of 2024 as a different animal, it’s commendable how they stepped up in the final weeks of the season to make the title race exciting until PL D-Day. April has always been a tricky month for our Gunners, as seen below…

2021/22:

Palace 3-0 Arsenal (L)

Arsenal 1-2 Brighton (L)

Southampton 1-0 Arsenal (L)

2022/23:

Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal (D)

West Ham 2-2 Arsenal (D)

Arsenal 3-3 Southampton (D)

Man City 4-1 Arsenal (L)

Why do Arsenal struggle in April?@David_Ornstein says it’s a consistent trait that goes back way beyond the Mikel Arteta era… 🎙️ 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗔𝗧𝗛𝗟𝗘𝗧𝗜𝗖 𝗙𝗖 𝗣𝗢𝗗𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗧 — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) April 18, 2024

Well, this time around, apart from the loss to Aston Villa, Arsenal had a perfect run in their fixtures from April until the end of the season. All the Gunners contributed to this amazing run, but Takehiro Tomiyasu, an unsung hero, deserves special recognition for his outstanding performance at left back.

The left back has been a bit of a worry this season, but when it really counted during the PL Run, the Japan international stepped up and made a big impact on the left-hand side both defensively and offensively.

Tomi has shown his ability to play various positions as a Gunner, as well as his strong defensive skills. He played as a left back in the last five league games for Arsenal, all of which ended in victories. He definitely would’ve played in the last six games, but unfortunately, an injury kept him out of the 2-0 victory against the Wolves back in April.

During the PL run-in, Tomi has really come into his own, confidently breaking into the box and becoming a valuable goal-scoring option for Arsenal. Last Sunday, in a game that Arsenal really couldn’t afford to lose, Everton was leading heading into halftime. But then, out of nowhere, Tomiyasu stepped up and struck the ball, finding the back of the net to restore parity before the break. What a goal!

A lot of people were really impressed by Tomiyasu’s goal in that game. He’s still a defender, but he’s got quite the confident shot for a decisive finish. Tomiyasu is not only versatile, but he also has strong defensive skills and is effective at attacking when 100% fit. He also shows great resilience during high-pressure periods.

If Tomiyasu keeps up his performance, he’ll definitely be a valuable asset for Arsenal next season. There’s been quite a bit of discussion about who will be playing left-back next season. So apparently there’s some buzz about a potential new left-back coming in. There’s also talk about Jurrien Timber being considered the first choice for the position moving forward. But hey, why not give Tomiyasu a shot at LB?

Who knows? He might just make the position his own, like White did at RB.

Daniel O

