Arsenal tactics: It is obvious that Zinchenko should move to midfield this season

I predict the 2024–25 season will be a big one for Arsenal. We expect the Gunners to improve from last season, and with the disappointments of how last season ended, they should be hungry enough to stage a successful title charge.
Even without major arrivals, Arsenal still has a pretty decent squad, and Arteta has all the freedom to tweak his line-up whichever way he likes going to games. I can imagine a scenario in which the Spaniard can literally have a front-five of Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli, Oleksander Zinchenko, Martin Odegaard, and Bukayo Saka.
In this scenario, Riccardo Calafiori would occasionally invert to midfield, with Gabriel, William Saliba, and Ben White forming a back three.
With such a line-up, the Gunners would have progressive players further up, while defensively and physically solid players in the back would hold fort during transitions.
Out of possession, Calafiori could drop to left-back, and Zinchenko could drop to midfield and form a pivot with Rice.
With such a set-up, Arsenal would be kings of possession.
I know many would argue this set-up only favors Zinchenko, but after his performance versus Bayer Leverkusen overloading the midfield in a game in which he scored for the 4-1 win, I think it was clear he has something to offer.
Why not use him in midfield, as many fans have requested, if he can’t find minutes at left-back, where Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber excel?
We argue he’s poor defensively; at least he’d have a proper LB and CB behind him if he lost the ball in midfield.
What do you think?
I have always hope for when Arteta will play Zinny as full midfielder. He is a very skillful and technical player and he plays in midfield for his country Ukraine. But Arteta seem to have a different idea. Zinny is always exposed at Left back by tricky and pacey wingers.
In Arteta’s press interview after Leverkusen match he won’t change Zinny LB position any time soon.
It is TOTALLY WRONG TO PLAY ZINCHENKO IN THE BACKLINE. He has proven over an over that his place is in the midfield.
The manager is just too stubborn. Nw we even have Skelly who is very efficient. Why are they trying to buy another defender when midfield and attack need reinforcements?
Rome wasn’t built in a day. It takes time to move players on and to integrate others. From what we know, Arteta likes to have his squad having more than one string to their bow which should allow for rotation with newcomer Calafiore who is also flexible, and all of a sudden, there looks to be a much improved number of players who count as giving the team decent depth in pretty much all areas.
The BL game also showcased the youth with Arteta suggesting integrating them as well. All positive
This is the right thing. Arsenal is looking for a left 8, but they have one within their ranks that is arguably world-class if played in the correct position. Zincheko is a Midfielder and should be played as such. Pep played him in left back because City was having a crisis in that position then, and he is not a defender. He has qualities that suit the left-eight position that we’ve been looking for. Even with Mikel Merino’s imminent arrival, my theory is that Arsenal lost three midfielders this summer, apart from not replacing Granit (Technically making four). Let’s replace them with Merino, Zinchenko and Nwaneri, and we will be surprised to see Zinchenko become the first name on the team list week in and week out.
I don’t believe he is quite the consistent quality Arsenal requires now no matter where he plays. If he has to play, midfield is where he can at least play incisive passes from time to time.
I think the biggest problem with Arteta is the obsession he has with other teams’ players. He rarely looks for solutions from within. He prefers to look outside his team.
Zinny for sure is a midfielder but I don’t think Arteta will move him there, instead he look to bring in a midfielder from outside.
On the search for a striker, he opted to pursue gykorese and yet we had Mika Biereth whom he sold for a song.
I have a strong feeling Mika will turn out a super star
I want to believe there is some clause in Mika’s sale that will make Arsenal get him back for cheap, too; otherwise, that move will be a textbook definition of madness and insanity—doing the same things and expecting different results. Biereth will be Gnabry mk II. . He shouldn’t have been sold, not even loaned, when you are planning to sell Nketiah. Some policies are just unexplainable. That guy will score goals and loads of it, and in 2 years, he will be sold for £80m. We had no business looking for Benjamin Sesko when we could have kept fate with Mika. So, I agree with this one. Arsenal goofed and might live to regret it yet AGAIN, except they inserted some clauses into his agreement
I don’t think he is powerful enough to play in our midfield. Lately, Arteta has been adding very big lads to midfield – Rice, Havertz and possibly Merino. Even Odegaard and Jorginho are bigger than Zinchenko and they are more creative. Vieira has been shifted out side. The press requires powerful players who can close the opposition down, Zinchenko ghosts onto midfield to provide the extra man so does not have those duties and probably could not provide them.