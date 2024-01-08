Is it obviously time for Arsenal to give Saka a break and start rotating more?

As soon as it began, Arsenal’s 2023–24 FA Cup run came to an end as Liverpool defeated them 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium. It would have been a different story if the Gunners had buried their chances. All Liverpool did was capitalize on their few goal-scoring chances to defeat Arsenal. Luis Diaz and Jakub Kiwior (with an own goal) scored for the Reds.

The majority of the blame was appropriately placed on Arsenal’s strikers for yet again missing every chance that came their way.

Some Arsenal fans are concerned about Bukayo Saka. The Arsenal No. 7 had many excellent scoring chances to put Arsenal ahead in this game, but he blew them all. The Englishman has now squandered four good chances in his previous three appearances, which is unlike him.

Saka, aside from missing chances, now appears nearly predictable; he rarely produces good dribbles like he used to in matches. Teams are also keen to come up with game plans to stop him; most times, more than one player is marking him.

Arsenal should have signed someone to deputize the 22-year-old last summer, because weariness could be the reason he isn’t doing well right now. Between now and last season, he has played a huge percentage of Arsenal’s games without having enough rest.

It’s clear that Bukayo Saka is already tired, which would not have been the case if a reliable right winger had been hired. I risk being pilloried for recommending this, but are you of the opinion that Mikel Arteta should periodically rest Saka and consider deploying Kai Havertz or Gabriel Jesus on the right wing at times?

Darren N

