Is it obviously time for Arsenal to give Saka a break and start rotating more?

As soon as it began, Arsenal’s 2023–24 FA Cup run came to an end as Liverpool defeated them 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium. It would have been a different story if the Gunners had buried their chances. All Liverpool did was capitalize on their few goal-scoring chances to defeat Arsenal. Luis Diaz and Jakub Kiwior (with an own goal) scored for the Reds.
The majority of the blame was appropriately placed on Arsenal’s strikers for yet again missing every chance that came their way.
Some Arsenal fans are concerned about Bukayo Saka. The Arsenal No. 7 had many excellent scoring chances to put Arsenal ahead in this game, but he blew them all. The Englishman has now squandered four good chances in his previous three appearances, which is unlike him.
Saka, aside from missing chances, now appears nearly predictable; he rarely produces good dribbles like he used to in matches. Teams are also keen to come up with game plans to stop him; most times, more than one player is marking him.
Arsenal should have signed someone to deputize the 22-year-old last summer, because weariness could be the reason he isn’t doing well right now. Between now and last season, he has played a huge percentage of Arsenal’s games without having enough rest.
It’s clear that Bukayo Saka is already tired, which would not have been the case if a reliable right winger had been hired. I risk being pilloried for recommending this, but are you of the opinion that Mikel Arteta should periodically rest Saka and consider deploying Kai Havertz or Gabriel Jesus on the right wing at times?
Darren N
Couldn’t agree with you more.
Saka was jaded towards the end of last year. That fatigue seems to have set in even earlier this season.
Same to a large extent with Martinelli.
The problem is that we don’t have good enough squad players to rotate. Except for Tomi and Partey and maybe Trossard and injured Timber, the rest are a huge drop in quality compared to the starting 11.
I disagree.
Unless he is unfit or injured he should play regularly. There will be relatively few games in the next few weeks so there will be plenty of time to rest between games.
He’s 22 not 35.
He needs a rest it’s clear and basically bloody obvious. Perhaps this break between now and when we play Palace will help him, but I don’t think he will play against Palace. Play Nketiah up front and Jesus on the right.
Perhaps Jesus as Deputy to Saka. But never Harvertz. This man can’t take on a defender, can’t turn, can’t dribble, can’t run, can’t shoot… Slow and lacking confidence …