“It is pretty much impossible” Silvestre discusses Tierney Zinchenko rivalry

Former Arsenal man Mikael Silvestre believes it is an impossible task for Kieran Tierney to displace Oleksandr Zinchenko as Arsenal’s first-choice left-back.

The Ukrainian joined the club in the summer from Manchester City and has been one of its best players, forcing Tierney to spend time on the bench.

Tierney remains a quality player and probably one of the best in his position in the league, but he is struggling to get the game time he needs.

Ideally, if he works hard enough, he should regain his place in the starting XI, but it is a battle that Silvestre believes he has lost already.

The ex-defender said via Glasgow Live:

“Zinchenko is quite a special player. That’s what it is you have to compete with someone else who’s won the Premier League already with City and he’s doing well.

“So, you have to be patient. It doesn’t mean you just let go and wait. You have to prove in training every time that you deserve to play.

“But yes, it is difficult to get Zinchenko out of the team. It is pretty much impossible. That’s what it is, it’s just tough because of that.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney is a very good left-back and the defender would feel he needs to be in a starting XI every weekend.

However, the reality is that he is not as good as Zinchenko and the Ukrainian performs better in many parts of the pitch when he plays.

