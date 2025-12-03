“It is so long” Pep Guardiola sends a message to Arsenal

Pep Guardiola has delivered a clear message to Arsenal regarding the Premier League title race, insisting that the contest remains far from concluded despite the growing belief that the Gunners are on course to become champions. Arsenal have demonstrated impressive consistency throughout the season, leading many observers to view them as the side most likely to secure the title. From the opening stages of the campaign, they worked with determination to position themselves ahead of their rivals, and Mikel Arteta has been entrusted with ending their prolonged trophy drought, a goal that supporters believe he is well placed to achieve.

Arsenal’s Strong Position

A significant number of analysts and fans consider Arsenal to be the only truly unstoppable force in both the league and the Champions League this season. Their squad possesses the quality required to challenge on multiple fronts, and their considerable depth has fuelled confidence that they can maintain their momentum across the demanding months ahead. However, the reality remains that more than twenty league matches are still to be played, and the season has only just begun to take shape. In such circumstances, early predictions can be precarious, particularly in a competition renowned for its unpredictability.

Guardiola’s Perspective on the Title Race

Pep Guardiola, who is now the longest-serving coach in the Premier League, has drawn on his extensive experience to offer a measured assessment of the situation. Speaking via Mirror Football, he emphasised both Arsenal’s strength and the lengthy challenge that still lies ahead. He stated, “Arsenal are so strong and so solid. We have to put in our mindset that it will be difficult but at the same time the Premier League is so long. I am the oldest manager in the Premier League and have enough experience to make a long run to try to fight to win the Premier League. It is so long.”

His comments underline the respect Manchester City holds for their rivals while also highlighting his belief that the title race remains open. With many fixtures yet to come, Guardiola’s message serves as a reminder that consistency over time, rather than early form alone, will ultimately determine the champions.

