“It is so long” Pep Guardiola sends a message to Arsenal

Pep Guardiola has delivered a clear message to Arsenal regarding the Premier League title race, insisting that the contest remains far from concluded despite the growing belief that the Gunners are on course to become champions. Arsenal have demonstrated impressive consistency throughout the season, leading many observers to view them as the side most likely to secure the title. From the opening stages of the campaign, they worked with determination to position themselves ahead of their rivals, and Mikel Arteta has been entrusted with ending their prolonged trophy drought, a goal that supporters believe he is well placed to achieve.
Arsenal’s Strong Position
A significant number of analysts and fans consider Arsenal to be the only truly unstoppable force in both the league and the Champions League this season. Their squad possesses the quality required to challenge on multiple fronts, and their considerable depth has fuelled confidence that they can maintain their momentum across the demanding months ahead. However, the reality remains that more than twenty league matches are still to be played, and the season has only just begun to take shape. In such circumstances, early predictions can be precarious, particularly in a competition renowned for its unpredictability.
Guardiola’s Perspective on the Title Race
Pep Guardiola, who is now the longest-serving coach in the Premier League, has drawn on his extensive experience to offer a measured assessment of the situation. Speaking via Mirror Football, he emphasised both Arsenal’s strength and the lengthy challenge that still lies ahead. He stated, “Arsenal are so strong and so solid. We have to put in our mindset that it will be difficult but at the same time the Premier League is so long. I am the oldest manager in the Premier League and have enough experience to make a long run to try to fight to win the Premier League. It is so long.”
His comments underline the respect Manchester City holds for their rivals while also highlighting his belief that the title race remains open. With many fixtures yet to come, Guardiola’s message serves as a reminder that consistency over time, rather than early form alone, will ultimately determine the champions.
I believe as fans we aware of this. What is currently happening is that we are enjoying what we have seen from the team so far and we believe and hope that we sustain this momentum. Even Arteta himself mentioned that our approach is taking it game by game and controlling what we can do and see where it takes us.
Yes, the objective is clear, Win the league. It’s now about how we get there. We will be good as long as we keep cool heads and play well, constantly improve and grow as a team, make the rigtht subs, have proper rotations, players leveling up. It’s a long way to go and I hope we will be celebrating in the end.
We need a really good run to the end of the year to put us in a good position at the start of January. Then we take it from there.
I am feeling very optimistic. Our injured players are coming back. The pressure of the CL will lessen if we beat Brugge in the next game to virtually secure passage into the knock-out rounds.
It’s a good time to be an Arsenal fan! May we hold aloft the Premier League trophy at the end of the season after several years of heartache and aborted dreams!
No need for this reminder from Pep; they walked us down twice when we were topping the table. Twice we lacked the consistency to finish the job; injuries, mentality, schedule, team selections, (lack of) rotations, etc….. take your pick for the reasons or excuses why.
This year I hope we have the fortitude to see us through, I hope we have developed the proper mentality and Arteta instills the proper competition and rotation to overcome issues in the past that held us back.
I am optimistic and believe this is our year to win the PL. We can focus on our results and 3 points and the competition’s results will not matter so much. Not hoisting the trophy would be more a failure on our part in my opinion; not rotating, bad selections, wrong tactics, etc….