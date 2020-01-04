It is starting again, Arsenal apparently have no money for transfers

The media have not learned their lesson from last summer and is again claiming Arsenal have financial restrictions.

I am sure most of you remember the last transfer window, all through it the media was reporting that Arsenal had just £40 Million to splash on new players.

Well, now they are claiming that there are not going to be any transfer funds made available as this headline from The Mirror proudly reveals.

Mikel Arteta ‘unlikely to be given January funds’ after Arsenal’s £140m summer splurge

Now, if you drill down into that particular article you soon realise it is not an exclusive or anything like that but a rewrite of a Sky Sports report.

Sky has this little beauty in their article

Sky Sports News understands incomings at Arsenal are unlikely at this stage after the club committed £150m to new players in the summer and with centre-back William Saliba due to return from his St Etienne loan in the summer.

OK, so they understand there will not be much money available, basically, the same sort of sentiment used last summer yet according to Sky Sports News figures Arsenal spent a whopping £110 Million above their so-called transfer restrictions last summer.

This tells me that the media are at it yet again, I honestly believe they are making this up. In my opinion, they have absolutely no clue how much Arsenal has to spend this month.

We all learned a lesson last summer and that is when it comes to Arsenal’s finances the media have no idea what is going on, they got it well wrong back then and I am certain they have it wrong once again.