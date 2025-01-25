“It is that clear” Mikel Arteta gives his reaction to Lewis-Skelly’s red card

Mikel Arteta was visibly furious following the decision to award Myles Lewis-Skelly a straight red card during Arsenal’s hard-fought victory against Wolves. The controversial moment occurred when the defender halted a Wolves counter-attack in what seemed like a routine tactical foul. While many expected a yellow card, the referee opted to brandish a straight red, a decision that left the Arsenal manager and supporters fuming.

The incident was subsequently reviewed by VAR, which upheld the decision, deeming Lewis-Skelly’s challenge to be dangerous foul play. The officials cited the defender’s foot being slightly raised above an acceptable level, but the call has sparked widespread debate. Arsenal may choose to appeal the red card, especially as it could have serious implications for Lewis-Skelly’s availability in future matches.

Despite the setback, Arsenal managed to secure all three points, matching Liverpool’s result this weekend and keeping themselves firmly in the Premier League title race. The win, however, was overshadowed by the controversy surrounding the red card, and Arteta did not shy away from voicing his displeasure after the match.

Speaking to reporters, Arteta was visibly frustrated but kept his comments brief, leaving much of the judgment to the media and fans. As quoted by Sky Sports, he said: “It is that clear, and I will leave it to you guys. I am absolutely fuming. But I will leave it with you; it is that obvious that I don’t think my words are going to help.”

The Gunners will undoubtedly feel aggrieved by the decision, especially as it adds to a series of contentious calls that have gone against them in recent weeks. Nonetheless, Arsenal’s resilience ensured that the red card did not derail their performance on the day. The team held firm and ground out a crucial victory, demonstrating their character and determination to stay in the title race.

While Arteta and his team will likely appeal the decision, the focus now shifts to preparing for their next fixture. With the season heating up and every point vital, Arsenal will need to maintain their composure and channel their frustration into their performances on the pitch.