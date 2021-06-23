“It is the right thing to do” Ex-Gunner delighted that Arsenal star is signing a new deal

Former Arsenal star, Kevin Campbell has revealed his delight at the news that the Gunners are close to tying Kieran Tierney down to a new long-term contract.

The Athletic reported last week that Arsenal is close to finalising a new deal for the former Celtic full-back.

The Gunners know how valuable he has proven to be for them since he moved to the Emirates.

They also know that with time, other clubs would start looking to sign him from them, especially if success continues to elude them.

They have now done the right thing and moved to tie him down to a new contract.

This news delighted Campbell and he says they have done the right things considering that rumours have circulated that Manchester City is looking at taking him away from the Emirates.

He told Football Insider: “There was some rumours flying around about Pep Guardiola, apparently he was interested in him, so just to disperse any doubt we are going to secure him.

“It is the right thing to do. He will have come down to the club on decent money but I am sure he wasn’t on a great contract.

“The way he has played, he deserves a new deal. He has been exceptional. He will be our left-back for a long time. It is good business from Arsenal.”

Tierney has been one of Arsenal’s most reliable players since he joined and their fans will share similar delight as Campbell.