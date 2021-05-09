“It is their quality” Arsenal is paying the price for bad buys claims journalist

Arsenal has been slammed for spending money poorly by sports journalist, Mark Irwin.
The club’s fans have been protesting against a lack of investment in the team by Stan Kroenke in recent weeks, and he has promised to release funds for the bolstering of the squad in the summer.
However, it might not be entirely true that Kroenke has not been spending money on making the team better considering that they have splashed the cash on the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes, Nicolas Pepe and Thomas Partey in the last few seasons.
Irwin faults the claim that Arsenal hasn’t been spending serious cash on players and says that it is more a matter of signing poor players with huge sums of money.
Arsenal has spent close to £300m on players since the departure of Arsene Wenger as the club’s manager, yet they will not play in Europe next season and will need to spend money on player recruitment in the next transfer window.
Irwin writes on Sun Sports: “Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta have blown £292m in the three years since Arsene Wenger left the club.
“So the issue has never been the cost of those new recruits. It is their quality.
“Of the 16 players signed since Wenger’s departure, only Kieran Tierney and Gabriel Martinelli can be considered excellent business.
“The rest? Overpriced, overrated and underperforming.
“But it is not just in the transfer market where Arsenal’s decision-making has been seriously flawed.
“There have been so many comings and goings behind the scenes that it is impossible to keep track of who is calling the shots.
“Technical director Edu has been doing his best impression of the Invisible Man recently, while CEO Vinai Venkatesham has become little more than a Kroenke apologist.
“Emery was the right man at the wrong time for Arsenal, unable to bring the charisma, authority and leadership needed to accompany his technical qualities.”
Agreed! This is what Kroenke backers have been saying all along. The funds are available but the wrong signings are being made. Look at Partey, £45M on 250K a week and cannot control the midfield. Alex Song was doing a far far better job of dominating the midfield and he wasn’t even that good at defending.
Putting Partey as Lone CM against the teams who opt for 3 CMs is bad managerial decisions not Partey’s fault…
He is one of the best quality midfielder in Europe.. But tactics are so bad that he can’t help
partey, gabrielle and pepe are bad signings?
then Upamenceno and Konate too cause they moved for less than 35m…
So many players who were ‘Gunner’ be great but for one reason or other did not reach their potential.
GK. Szczesny. Martinez
RB. Chambers Jenkinson Debuchi Niles Cedric
LB. Gibbs Kolasinac
CB. Paulista Mustafi Socritis Bielic Saliba. Mavropanos
DM. Coquelin Torreira
Midfield. Ozil Ceballos Sanchez Arteta Flamini Chamberlain Ramsey Zelalem
Mkhitaryan Asano Campbell iwobi Gnabry. Reine-Adelaide Miyaichi Podolski Willian
Strikers. Sanogo, Chamakh. Wellbeck Perez Lacazette. Pepe
Poor scouting?
Cheap options?
Over generous contracts?
Lowering of expectations?
Poor management?
Lack of accountability?
Hard to justify giving edu more money –
Willian, Cedric, Mari, Luiz, Guendouzi, Torreira… the list goes on.
Hardly great buys any of them.
Even Partey and Pepe aren’t playing well although i think they’ll come good.
sack Edu gods sake
Most of our players will do well under a better coach.
Arteta is simply not good enough to managebthe team.