“It is their quality” Arsenal is paying the price for bad buys claims journalist

Arsenal has been slammed for spending money poorly by sports journalist, Mark Irwin.

The club’s fans have been protesting against a lack of investment in the team by Stan Kroenke in recent weeks, and he has promised to release funds for the bolstering of the squad in the summer.

However, it might not be entirely true that Kroenke has not been spending money on making the team better considering that they have splashed the cash on the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes, Nicolas Pepe and Thomas Partey in the last few seasons.

Irwin faults the claim that Arsenal hasn’t been spending serious cash on players and says that it is more a matter of signing poor players with huge sums of money.

Arsenal has spent close to £300m on players since the departure of Arsene Wenger as the club’s manager, yet they will not play in Europe next season and will need to spend money on player recruitment in the next transfer window.

Irwin writes on Sun Sports: “Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta have blown £292m in the three years since Arsene Wenger left the club.

“So the issue has never been the cost of those new recruits. It is their quality.

“Of the 16 players signed since Wenger’s departure, only Kieran Tierney and Gabriel Martinelli can be considered excellent business.

“The rest? Overpriced, overrated and underperforming.

“But it is not just in the transfer market where Arsenal’s decision-making has been seriously flawed.

“There have been so many comings and goings behind the scenes that it is impossible to keep track of who is calling the shots.

“Technical director Edu has been doing his best impression of the Invisible Man recently, while CEO Vinai Venkatesham has become little more than a Kroenke apologist.

“Emery was the right man at the wrong time for Arsenal, unable to bring the charisma, authority and leadership needed to accompany his technical qualities.”